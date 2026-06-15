Alert Top Story Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Virginia Annable Jun 15, 2026 Jun 15, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 11:30 a.m. update: The gas leak has been fixed. The road is open.kAmp A@CE:@? @7 2 C@25 :? |2C:@? 4=@D65 |@?52J >@C?:?8 5F6 E@ 2 82D =62<] k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmt2DE r@FCE $EC66E W&]$] w:89H2J f_X 4=@D65 36EH66? q2=5H:? pG6?F6 2?5 $@FE9 |4s@H6== pG6?F6 @? |@?52J 2E 23@FE `_ 2]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D] k^AmkAm|4s@H6== t|$ 2D<65 A6@A=6 E@ FD6 42FE:@? :? E96 2C62]k^Am kAmu:CDE C6DA@?56CD 2C6 @? D46?6[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Virginia Annable McDowell News Editor Author email Follow Virginia Annable Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall The McDowell County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to call for a referendum to raise the sales tax to 7%. Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Despite some delays, two new restaurants for Marion – The Madness and The Copper Penny Grill – are still in the works to open soon. Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search "This arrest is the result of the continued dedication of our team to remove illegal drugs from our communities." McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding “Investing in our EMS workforce and expanding behavioral health services in the rural parts of the state will help North Carolinians get the c… McDowell County Democrats open new headquarters “Our headquarters is open to everyone who wants to learn more about the issues, register to vote, meet candidates or get involved in strengthe… Watch Now: Related Video US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? Trump says Israeli attacks on Beirut unjustified, puts Iran deal at risk Trump says Israeli attacks on Beirut unjustified, puts Iran deal at risk Recommended for you