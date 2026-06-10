McDowell County Democrats open new headquarters Mike Conley Jun 10, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell County Democratic Party welcomed supporters, community members and candidates to the grand opening of its new headquarters at 451 North Main St., Suite 100, in Marion on Saturday, June 6. The McDowell County Democratic Party welcomed people to the grand opening of its new headquarters at 451 North Main St., Suite 100, in Marion on June 6. PHOTO BY LAUREN MITCHELL kAm':D:E@CD DE@AA65 3J E9C@F89@FE E96 52J E@ C68:DE6C E@ G@E6[ A:4< FA 42>A2:8? :?7@C>2E:@?[ >66E 42?5:52E6D[ 2?5 =62C? >@C6 23@FE @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 86E :?G@=G65 :? E96 FA4@>:?8 a_ae >:5E6C> 6=64E:@?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ]k^AmkAmtC:4 (:==@F893J[ 2 s6>@4C2E 7C@> |64<=6?3FC8 r@F?EJ H9@ :D H2=<:?8 24C@DD }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 — 7C@> |FCA9J E@ |2?E6@ — :? 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Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Hickory NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett dies at home in Newton on Thursday Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners 1,000 jobs coming to North Carolina in new Corning, Amazon data center deal 28th annual Operation Backpack set to begin for McDowell’s students Visitors stopped by throughout the day to register to vote, pick up campaign information, meet candidates and learn more about the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. PHOTO BY LAUREN MITCHELL kAm{@42= s6>@4C2E:4 42?5:52E6D :? 2EE6?52?46 :?4=F565 |2EE $FEE=6D 2?5 $E6A92?:6 %6?6CJ[ 42?5:52E6D 7@C E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD[ 2?5 $FK2??6 v2G6?FD[ 42?5:52E6 7@C }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 w@FD6 s:DEC:4E gd]k^AmkAm“(6 H6C6 56=:89E65 E@ D66 D@ >2?J ?6H 7246D 2?5 C64@??64E H:E9 =@?8E:>6 DFAA@CE6CD[” t==:@EE D2:5] “~FC 9625BF2CE6CD :D @A6? E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ H2?ED E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 :DDF6D[ C68:DE6C E@ G@E6[ >66E 42?5:52E6D[ @C 86E :?G@=G65 :? DEC6?8E96?:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am Signs at the McDowell County Democratic Party headquarters. PHOTO BY LAUREN MITCHELL PHOTO BY LAUREN MITCHELL kAm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ 9625BF2CE6CD H:== D6CG6 2D 2 46?E6C 7@C G@E6C C68:DEC2E:@?[ G@=F?E66C 24E:G:E:6D[ 42?5:52E6 :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 6?8286>6?E E9C@F89@FE E96 6=64E:@? D62D@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6>@4C2E:4 !2CEJ 9625BF2CE6CD :D =@42E65 2E cd` }@CE9 |2:? $E][ $F:E6 `__[ |2C:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their first regular meeting for June. NC Senate transportation chair: 'I love that Elon Musk drives me everywhere' “I love my Tesla, and I love that Elon Musk drives me everywhere." State Board of Elections provides tips for voters as midterm election approaches The state Board of Elections recognizes, however, that many communications come unsolicited and can be confusing to recipients. McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding “Investing in our EMS workforce and expanding behavioral health services in the rural parts of the state will help North Carolinians get the c… McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget “We do absolutely the best we can with the resources that we have,” Brown said. Watch Now: Related Video A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. Sasse's Cancer Drug Breakthrough Gains Momentum Sasse's Cancer Drug Breakthrough Gains Momentum Recommended for you