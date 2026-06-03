Top Story Spotlight McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas Dalton Brooks Jun 3, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graduation for the McDowell High School Class of 2026 will be held at 7 p.m. Friday on the McDowell High football field.kAm#67=64E:?8 @? 96C 7:CDE J62C 2D |4s@H6== w:89’D =625 25>:?:DEC2E@C[ !C:?4:A2= %C246J (:5>2?? D2JD D96 =@@<D 7@CH2C5 E@ D66:?8 96C b_g D6?:@CD C6249 E96 >:=6DE@?6 2?5 46=63C2E:?8 E96:C 249:6G6>6?E]k^Am McDowell High School graduates file into the school stadium at graduation in 2025. Josh Davis, Blue Ridge Sports Photography file kAm“x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 46=63C2E:?8 E96 8C25F2E6D’ 244@>A=:D9>6?ED H:E9 72>:=:6D[ E62496CD 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ[” (:5>2?? D2:5] “vC25F2E:@? :D 2=H2JD 2 DA64:2= >@>6?E 3642FD6 :E C6AC6D6?ED 3@E9 2? 6?5:?8 2?5 2 ?6H 368:??:?8]”k^Am kAm$6?:@C s@?@G2? (2CC6? D2:5 96 92D =62C?65 E92E ?6H 368:??:?8D 4@>6 E9C@F89 92C5 H@C<[ 2?5 H@C<:?8 F?E:= E96 G6CJ 6?5]k^Am People are also reading… Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart New details emerge about Kyle Busch’s health prior to his death, document shows Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year Historic Carson House's Dinner on Buck Creek dedicates new visitor center Greg Biffle narrowly misses NASCAR Hall of Fame. One inductee says he ‘deserves’ it McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget McDowell County Schools superintendent: Looking back on this school year Lenoir-Rhyne grad took her first trip on an airplane to save a life through bone marrow donation Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence kAm“xE’D 62DJ E@ 86E <:?5 @7 =2KJ 2?5 =@DE[” (2CC6? D2:5[ “3FE :7 J@F H@C< 92C5 F?E:= E96 G6CJ 6?5[ J@F’== 92G6 E96 9:896DE 492?46D @7 DF44665:?8]”k^AmkAm(2CC6? A=2?D E@ 2EE6?5 |4s@H6== %649?:42= r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 7@C EH@ J62CD 367@C6 EC2?D76CC:?8 E@ &}r r92C=@EE6 @C &}r vC66?D3@C@ E@ DEF5J G:56@ 65:E:?8] w6 9@A6D E@ @?6 52J 36 2? :?56A6?56?E G:56@ 65:E@C]k^Am kAm“x 2> 6I4:E65 E@ H2E49 E9:D 8C@FA E2<6 E96 ?6IE DE6A :? =:76[” (:5>2?? D2:5] “x 36=:6G6 E96 7FEFC6 :D 3C:89E 7@C @FC D49@@=[ 2?5 x 2> E92?<7F= E@ 36 A2CE @7 E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am k9am!2C<:?8[ H62E96C A=2?Dk^9am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 8C25F2E:@? @C82?:K6C 2?5 >2E9 :?DECF4E@C |:C2?52 u6C8FD@?[ 8F6DED @7 8C25F2E6D >FDE A2C< 2E @?6 @7 E96 56D:8?2E65 D9FEE=6 2C62D]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D 42? A2C< 2E @?6 @7 E96 7@==@H:?8 D9FEE=6 2C62D 2?5 36 E2<6? E@ E96 4@>>6?46>6?E 6I6C4:D6D]k^Am kF=mk=:m!=62D2?E v2C56?D t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2E `__ y@9? #@249 sC:G6[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=:m}6H |2??2 q2AE:DE r9FC49 2E acd t] r@FCE $E][ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=:mvC246 r@>>F?:EJ r9FC49 2E d`ga &]$] wHJ] f_[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk^F=mkAm$9FEE=6D H:== 368:? CF??:?8 2E cib_ A]>]k^Am Josh Marsh, senior class president, speaks at McDowell High School graduation in 2025. Josh Davis, Blue Ridge Sports Photography file kAm!6@A=6 H:E9 5:D23:=:E:6D >2J A2C< 2E |4s@H6== w:89 $49@@= AC@G:565 E96:C 5:D23:=:EJ D:8?286 :D 5:DA=2J65 4=62C=J]k^Am kAmx? E96 6G6?E @7 :?4=6>6?E H62E96C[ 8C25F2E:@? H:== 36 96=5 :? E96 |4s@H6== w:89 8J>?2D:F>]k^Am kAm$EF56?ED H:== 36 =:>:E65 E@ 7@FC 8F6DE E:4<6ED 6249 D9@F=5 E9:D 92AA6?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. “Tyler is super, super helpful and it is his birthday and we are so thankful for him and his volunteerism." Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year “Their commitment to students, passion for teaching, and dedication to excellence are evident in the positive impact they make every day." Mission Health awards 20 scholarships in honor of Kesha Young Scholarship recipients from across the region were recognized during a ceremony held at the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement on … Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Students can participate in the contests as a school project or an independent at-home activity. Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Students of the Week The Rotary Club of Marion recognized Eddy Rodriguez from McDowell Early College as the Student of the Week and Cason Matthews of McDowell Acad… Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Recommended for you