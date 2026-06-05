At the end of 2025, the owners of Burrito Bros. announced they would close their popular Mexican restaurant business and focus their attention on other ventures. They also announced that The Madness would soon take over their space at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. The Madness is a sushi/burger fusion restaurant with three locations in West Asheville/Candler, North Asheville and Morganton. The Marion location would be its fourth.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
At around the same time, the Copper Penny Grill announced it would open a Marion location at 700 East Court St. Owned by Paul and Shelly Gref, the Copper Penny Grill has built a successful restaurant business in Rutherford and Catawba counties with locations in Rutherfordton, Forest City and Lake Hickory. Marion would be its fourth location.
At the end of 2025, the owners of Burrito Bros. announced they would close their popular Mexican restaurant business and focus their attention on other ventures. They also announced that The Madness would soon take over their space at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. The Madness is a sushi/burger fusion restaurant with three locations in West Asheville/Candler, North Asheville and Morganton. The Marion location would be its fourth.
At around the same time, the Copper Penny Grill announced it would open a Marion location at 700 East Court St. Owned by Paul and Shelly Gref, the Copper Penny Grill has built a successful restaurant business in Rutherford and Catawba counties with locations in Rutherfordton, Forest City and Lake Hickory. Marion would be its fourth location.