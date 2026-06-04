Featured Top Story Spotlight West Marion Elementary gets $3,000 grant from library summer reading program Dollar General Literacy Foundation and West Marion Elementary School Jun 4, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded West Marion Elementary School a $3,000 grant to support summer literacy. kAm“%9:D 86?6C@FD DFAA@CE H:== 96=A @FC =:3C2CJ AFE 3@@<D :?E@ DEF56?ED’ 92?5D 2?5 6?4@FC286 =:E6C24J 36J@?5 E96 D49@@= J62C] (6 2C6 D@ G6CJ 8C2E67F= 2?5 6I4:E65 E92E H6 H6C6 49@D6? E@ C646:G6 E96 8C2?E[Q D2:5 pD9=6J vC66?6[ (6DE |2C:@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= =:3C2C:2?]k^AmkAm(6DE |2C:@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=’D =:3C2CJ :D 2 H6=4@>:?8 A=246 H96C6 DEF56?ED :? 8C256D !z–d 42? 5:D4@G6C 2 =@G6 @7 C625:?8[ 6IA=@C6 ?6H :562D[ 36 4C62E:G6 2?5 =62C? 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Here's when, where NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash New details emerge about Kyle Busch’s health prior to his death, document shows Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year Historic Carson House's Dinner on Buck Creek dedicates new visitor center McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement Greg Biffle narrowly misses NASCAR Hall of Fame. One inductee says he ‘deserves’ it McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas “Graduation is always a special moment because it represents both an ending and a new beginning.” Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year “Their commitment to students, passion for teaching, and dedication to excellence are evident in the positive impact they make every day." McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement He credits Nebo Elementary with helping prepare him for the future by fostering academic readiness, strong character and the ability to connec… McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. “Tyler is super, super helpful and it is his birthday and we are so thankful for him and his volunteerism." Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Students can participate in the contests as a school project or an independent at-home activity. Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Four ways fluctuating temperatures can affect your body and mind Four ways fluctuating temperatures can affect your body and mind Is The Fed About to Make Its Biggest Move Yet? Is The Fed About to Make Its Biggest Move Yet? Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Recommended for you