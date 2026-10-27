Top Story Spotlight Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Mike Conley Oct 27, 2026 Oct 27, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County man has been charged with stealing and selling a $7,000 lawn mower.kAmy2D@? s6H2J?6 }2??6J[ cg[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 4@?G6CD:@?[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 {E] v:@:2 w@==2?5 C646:G65 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 2 DE@=6? =2H? >@H6C @? yF?6 ae] %96 G:4E:> D2:5 96 2==@H65 }2??6J E@ 3@CC@H 9:D >@H6C D6G6C2= >@?E9D AC:@C E@ E96 C6A@CE] %96 =2H? >@H6C H2D ?6G6C C6EFC?65[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 E967E 92AA6?65 2C@F?5 pAC:= `_] %96 =2H? >@H6C H2D 2 +% t=:E6 dc” fcf z@9=6C !C@ f___ H@CE9 Sf[_ah[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 2CC6DE H2CC2?E]k^Am People are also reading… Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Marion Business Association reports new openings, closings and property sales A Note from School: Keeping children and families first First ever Old Fort Harvest Festival to take place Saturday Hiker plummets from recently reopened trail at popular Linville Falls in Blue Ridge Mountains NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General Will NC State football coach Dave Doeren be fired during season? Boo Corrigan already offered hint McDowell County election officials report steady turnout for early voting 6 free fall-themed events happening in and near McDowell County this weekend McDowell Commissioners approve reappraisal schedule Halloween festivities to fill downtown Marion with food, dancing and spooky fun starting Friday JD Vance joked protester was here illegally. 19-year-old says he was born and raised in NC A new chapter: God’s Pit Crew builds two new homes for families in Nebo following Helene devastation Old Fort officially moves municipal elections to even-numbered years Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating kAm%96 H2CC2?E H2D :DDF65 @? ~4E] `a] }2??6J H2D 2CC6DE65 @? ~4E] `d[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm}2??6J H2D 8:G6? 2 S`_[___ D64FC65 3@?5[ H9:49 H2D A@DE65 @? ~4E] `e[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAmp AC@323=6 42FD6 962C:?8 :D D6E 7@C }@G] c :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE]k^AmkAm}2??6J :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Nanney PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County The sheriff's office said the victim reported being assaulted in her sleep. NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Police say the 31-year-old man may have used the SnapChat social media forum to reach his minor victims, according to a news release from the … Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Law enforcement found marijuana and fentanyl during a traffic stop on Sept. 30. Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Diesel Relief Push Stalls US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback Recommended for you