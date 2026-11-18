Alert Top Story Spotlight Marion man charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, Car found abandoned along interstate Mike Conley Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County man was charged with stealing a vehicle in September. The car was later found abandoned along Interstate 40. kAmp2C@? (2J?6 (C:89E[ cd[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 =2C46?J @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAmp H@>2?[ :56?E:7:65 :? 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED 2D |6=:DD2 !@DE@?[ C6A@CE65 96C a_`f }:DD2? $6?EC2 DE@=6? @? $6AE] `_ E@ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 s6AFEJ $6E9 {6@A@=5] !@DE@? A2C<65 96C 42C 2E 96C 9@FD6 E96 AC6G:@FD ?:89E] ~? E96 >@C?:?8 @7 $6AE] `_[ E96 42C H2D >:DD:?8[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm%96 42C H2D H@CE9 Sf[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Missing UNC Greensboro student found dead near Tom's Creek Falls in Marion Missing Black Mountain man found dead in Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving See which McDowell healthcare facility was named among the top 5% in the nation The Parlor Car brings awarding-winning soups, local artisans and crafters to downtown Marion Missing Greensboro person last seen in McDowell County. Deputies searching forest McDowell basketball standout Khloe Joyner signs with Boston University McDowell County honors Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department, 911 dispatchers for accomplishments Sunday's Marion Christmas Parade to feature longtime business owners, marching band and floats McDowell commissioners hear concerns about data centers, get update on proposed rules Marion man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's father at Old Fort Dollar General McDowell County officials address rumors about transit system’s status Major US banks face widespread service outages TNA International Champion Jason Hotch talks about how it started and wrestling in Marion Givens’ Clinchfield Mill project in Marion receives $1.25 million grant for affordable housing kAm!@DE@? E@=5 E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 E92E (C:89E 42>6 E@ 96C 9@FD6 @? $6AE] h E@ >2<6 C6A2:CD E@ E96 42C 2?5 56E2:= :E] !@DE@? DFDA64E65 (C:89E C6EFC?65 :? E96 ?:89E 2?5 E@@< E96 42C[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm(C:89E H2D 2CC6DE65 :? qFC<6 r@F?EJ 7@C @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?ED H9:=6 H2=<:?8 2=@?8 x?E6CDE2E6 c_] !@DE@?’D G69:4=6 H2D 7@F?5 @? x?E6CDE2E6 c_ ?62C >:=6 >2C<6C `_g] %96 42C C2? @FE @7 82D 2?5 H2D 232?5@?65[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAmp? 2CC6DE H2CC2?E H2D :DDF65 282:?DE (C:89E @? $6AE] ``] %96 H2CC2?E H2D D6CG65 @? ~4E] b_[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm(C:89E :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Wright PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's father at Old Fort Dollar General The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Feb. 9, 2025. The man also pleaded guilty to sex crimes involved a child. Suspected DirecTV impersonator prompts scam alert warning from McDowell sheriff's office The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is warning McDowell residents about a scam involving an impersonator from DirecTV. Cherryville man charged in McDowell County for larceny of $2,2000 Honda ATV The four-wheeler was reported stolen on Aug. 5, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. Marion man charged with stealing $58,000 tractor in March, arrested in October Shortly after being reported missing, the tractor was found abandoned at a property on Lawing Road in Marion. Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. The History Of Black Friday, Explained. The History Of Black Friday, Explained. US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases Recommended for you