The McDowell County Commission held their regular meeting on Monday at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. This meeting drew a big crowd and many of these people were there to talk to the commissioners about data centers.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Later during Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held the citizen comment portion. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue not on the agenda. Around 10 people signed up to speak and the vast majority of them spoke about data centers. They were limited to three minutes each. This is one of the persons who addressed the board.
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard an update from County Planning Director Ron Harmon about the ongoing work to create rules for any data centers that might be built in McDowell.
The McDowell County Commission held their regular meeting on Monday at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. This meeting drew a big crowd and many of these people were there to talk to the commissioners about data centers.
Later during Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held the citizen comment portion. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue not on the agenda. Around 10 people signed up to speak and the vast majority of them spoke about data centers. They were limited to three minutes each. This is one of the persons who addressed the board.