The Marion City Council held the regular meeting for November on Tuesday at the Marion Community Building.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Steve Little (right at podium) commended Council Member Juanita Doggett (far left) for her years of service and said the council would reluctantly accept her resignation.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Andrew Crosson, project development coordinator, gave a presentation to the Marion City Council about the Givens Communities project at the old Clinchfield Mill building. He said this project is expected to cost more than $60 million. He hopes construction and renovation work will start in March of next year.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The Marion City Council heard a report from Marlan Brinkley, director of the McDowell County Public Library. He said a program about the devastating 1894 fire that nearly destroyed downtown Marion would be held at the Marion library on Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Steve Little (right at podium) commended Council Member Juanita Doggett (far left) for her years of service and said the council would reluctantly accept her resignation.
Andrew Crosson, project development coordinator, gave a presentation to the Marion City Council about the Givens Communities project at the old Clinchfield Mill building. He said this project is expected to cost more than $60 million. He hopes construction and renovation work will start in March of next year.
The Marion City Council heard a report from Marlan Brinkley, director of the McDowell County Public Library. He said a program about the devastating 1894 fire that nearly destroyed downtown Marion would be held at the Marion library on Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.