After years of collaborative work in fundraising, species monitoring, permitting and design, the Watauga Riverkeeper announced Friday the removal of the Old Fort Finishing dam on the Catawba River in McDowell County.
PHOTOS FROM WATAUGA RIVERKEEPER
This headwaters dam was located right below the confluence of the Catawba River and West Mill Creek.
PHOTOS FROM WATAUGA RIVERKEEPER
The removal of this old dam will reconnect more than 212 miles of aquatic habitat for imperiled native species like the sea green darter and the brook floater mussel, according to Andy Hill, who is the Watauga Riverkeeper.
PHOTOS FROM WATAUGA RIVERKEEPER
The removal of this failing dam will improve flood resilience for the town of Old Fort and downstream communities while increasing safe recreation opportunities on the Catawba River Blueway and Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail, according to Andy Hill, who is the Watauga Riverkeeper.
After years of collaborative work in fundraising, species monitoring, permitting and design, the Watauga Riverkeeper announced Friday the removal of the Old Fort Finishing dam in Old Fort on the Catawba River in McDowell County.
After years of collaborative work in fundraising, species monitoring, permitting and design, the Watauga Riverkeeper announced Friday the removal of the Old Fort Finishing dam on the Catawba River in McDowell County.
The removal of this old dam will reconnect more than 212 miles of aquatic habitat for imperiled native species like the sea green darter and the brook floater mussel, according to Andy Hill, who is the Watauga Riverkeeper.
The removal of this failing dam will improve flood resilience for the town of Old Fort and downstream communities while increasing safe recreation opportunities on the Catawba River Blueway and Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail, according to Andy Hill, who is the Watauga Riverkeeper.