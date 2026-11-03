Top Story Spotlight Marion man charged with stealing $58,000 tractor in March, arrested in October Mike Conley Nov 3, 2026 Nov 3, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County man is charged with stealing a tractor worth more than $50,000 in March.kAm{6G: s:==@? w2CC:D[ b`[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J =2C46?J @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6] %96 492C86D H6C6 :DDF65 @? |2C49 a_] w2CC:D H2D 2CC6DE65 @? ~4E] ad[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 s6AFEJ %C6 $A62C>2? E@@< 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 2 DE@=6? (@C<>2DE6C hd 72C> EC24E@C @? |2C49 d] %96 EC24E@C H2D 6DE:>2E65 E@ 36 H@CE9 Sdg[___[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm$A62C>2? H2D ?@E:7:65 3J @E96C 56AFE:6D 2 D9@CE E:>6 =2E6C E92E E96 EC24E@C H2D 7@F?5 @? {2H:?8 #@25 :? |2C:@?] p C6D:56?E C6A@CE65 E96 EC24E@C H2D 232?5@?65 @? E96:C AC@A6CEJ 27E6C 42FD:?8 52>286[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5] k^Am People are also reading… Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing neighborhood in Old Fort. Here's where Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others God's Pit Crew helps displaced couple move into fully furnished home in Nebo Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Ole Waterin’ Hole offers customizable dirty sodas, energy drinks in downtown Marion Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Who will become the next James Bond? | Streamed & Screened podcast Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members kAm%96 @H?6C :56?E:7:65 E96 232?5@?65 EC24E@C 2D E96 @?6 E92E H2D DE@=6?[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmw2CC:D :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Harris PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse A sheriff's deputy saw a man fleeing from the area following a breaking and entering report. Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence The dog's owner provided footage to law enforcement of the reported breaking and entering. Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC An investigation by Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nanney was responsible for the inciden… Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County A Wilkes County man faces six charges. Watch Now: Related Video Judge considers March retrial for Lindsay Clancy after 11-1 jury deadlock Who decides the US midterms? Who decides the US midterms? Rogers Defended Epstein File Redactions Rogers Defended Epstein File Redactions Wall Street Hedges AI Risks Wall Street Hedges AI Risks Recommended for you