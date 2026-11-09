Alert Top Story Spotlight Cherryville man charged in McDowell County for larceny of $2,2000 Honda ATV Mike Conley Nov 9, 2026 Nov 9, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Gaston County man is charged in McDowell County with stealing a Honda four-wheeler worth more than $2,000. The ATV was taken to Georgia.kAm}:49@=2D p?5C6H {657@C5[ b`[ @7 r96CCJG:==6[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J =2C46?J[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm(:==:2> u@CD96J C6A@CE65 9:D 42>@F7=286 w@?52 #2?496C[ H@CE9 Sa[a__[ H2D DE@=6? :? pF8FDE[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 2CC6DE H2CC2?E]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 {E] y2D@? r@@< C6DA@?565 E@ E96 AC@A6CEJ H96C6 E96 7@FC\H966=6C H2D C6>@G65 7C@> @? pF8] d 2?5 E@@< E96 =2C46?J C6A@CE[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation Update: Republicans win all local races in McDowell County; Greene, Johnson, Daniel reelected Where does Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young rank statistically after NFL Week 8 Dia de los Muertos returns Saturday to downtown Marion Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence International champion to face hometown wrestler in Marion professional wrestling event Marion man charged with stealing $58,000 tractor in March, arrested in October Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots McDowell Commissioners hold special meeting Friday morning McDowell commission chairman: We have not spoken with a data center company kAm%96 G:4E:> D2:5 96 =62D65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7C@> {657@C5 7@C 9F?E:?8[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 G:4E:> E@=5 r@@< E92E {657@C5 :?BF:C65 AC6G:@FD=J 23@FE 3FJ:?8 E96 7@FC\H966=6C] %96 G:4E:> D2:5 96 2?5 {657@C5 28C665 @? 2 AC:46 2?5 2 52E6 7@C E96 D2=6 @7 E96 7@FC\H966=6C[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 E96 7@FC\H966=6C H2D E2<6? 7C@> E96 AC@A6CEJ AC:@C E@ E96 D2=6]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 E96 7@FC\H966=6C H2D E2<6? E@ v6@C8:2 H:E9@FE E96 @H?6C’D A6C>:DD:@?]k^Am kAm%96 G:4E:> C6A@CE65 E92E {657@C5 4@?E24E65 9:> 2?5 D2:5 E96 7@FC\H966=6C DE@AA65 H@C<:?8[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAmp H2CC2?E 7@C {657@C5’D 2CC6DE H2D :DDF65 @? pF8] af] {657@C5 H2D 2CC6DE65 @? }@G] c[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm{657@C5 :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Ledford PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence The dog's owner provided footage to law enforcement of the reported breaking and entering. Marion man charged with stealing $58,000 tractor in March, arrested in October Shortly after being reported missing, the tractor was found abandoned at a property on Lawing Road in Marion. Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse A sheriff's deputy saw a man fleeing from the area following a breaking and entering report. Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County A Wilkes County man faces six charges. Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Recommended for you