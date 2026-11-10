A McDowell County man will spend at least 16 years in prison for second-degree murder and multiple sex crimes involving a child.
Stewart
Sarah Johnson is the courts and breaking news reporter for the McDowell News.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Shortly after being reported missing, the tractor was found abandoned at a property on Lawing Road in Marion.
The dog's owner provided footage to law enforcement of the reported breaking and entering.
The four-wheeler was reported stolen on Aug. 5, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff's deputy saw a man fleeing from the area following a breaking and entering report.
© Copyright 2026
The McDowell News, P.O. Box 968 Marion, NC 28603
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
|
Advertising Terms of Use
|
Privacy Choices
|
Cookie Preferences
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from bloxdigital.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Must be at least 8 characters, not contain repeating characters (e.g., 111), and not contain sequential numbers (e.g., 123).
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.