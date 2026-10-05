Top Story Spotlight Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Mike Conley Oct 5, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man is facing charges of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and various drug charges.kAm~? $F?52J[ $6AE] af[ r2=63 q2=:=6D H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6D:56?46 :? E96 (6DE |2C:@? 2C62 7@==@H:?8 2 C6A@CE @7 2 3C62<:?8\2?5\6?E6C:?8 :?4:56?E] q67@C6 96 2CC:G65[ E96 42==6C DE2E65 E92E E96 DFDA64E 925 CF? 2H2J 27E6C 36:?8 4@?7C@?E65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77’D @77:46]k^AmkAm&A@? 2CC:G2=[ q2=:=6D DA@<6 H:E9 E96 G:4E:>[ H9@ DE2E65 E92E c_\J62C\@=5 %C2G:D !2F= r@@< @7 |2C:@? 925 6?E6C65 9:D 3F:=5:?8 2?5 H2D :? E96 AC@46DD @7 DE62=:?8 :E6>D H96? E96 G:4E:> DA@EE65 2?5 4@?7C@?E65 9:>] %96 G:4E:> 2=D@ C6A@CE65 E92E r@@< 925 6?E6C65 >F=E:A=6 G69:4=6D @? E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going kAmp D9@CE E:>6 =2E6C[ q2=:=6D DA@EE65 r@@< 2=@?8 E96 H@@5 =:?6 2E E96 324< @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ 27E6C E96 G:4E:>’D 5@8D DE2CE65 32C<:?8]k^AmkAmp7E6C 56E2:?:?8 r@@<[ q2=:=6D D62C4965 9:> 2?5 7@F?5 >F=E:A=6 :E6>D 36=@?8:?8 E@ E96 G:4E:>[ 2=@?8 H:E9 >2C:;F2?2 2?5 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2]k^AmkAm%9:D :?4:56?E C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmq2=:=6D 492C865 r@@< H:E9 D:I 4@F?ED @7 76=@?J 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2 >@E@C G69:4=6j 76=@?J =2C46?J 27E6C 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2 >@E@C G69:4=6j 76=@?J 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8j >:D56>62?@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2 WFA E@ ½ @F?46Xj 2?5 >:D56>62?@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2] r@@< H2D :DDF65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 S`__[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Cook PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine. NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Police say the 31-year-old man may have used the SnapChat social media forum to reach his minor victims, according to a news release from the … Watch Now: Related Video Florida gas station hikes prices nearly 25 cents overnight Cornell president breaks silence over alleged campus rape Cornell president breaks silence over alleged campus rape Hakeem Jeffries pressed on whether he will ‘punish’ Dems who break rank Hakeem Jeffries pressed on whether he will ‘punish’ Dems who break rank Wildland-Urban Interface Fires Cause Higher Health Risks Wildland-Urban Interface Fires Cause Higher Health Risks Recommended for you