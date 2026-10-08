Top Story Spotlight Marion man pleads guilty to felony firearm, drug charges Mike Conley , s_johnson Oct 8, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges less than a month after his arrest.kAm(:==:2> p?5C6H |@=:D66[ ba[ @7 |2C:@?[ H2D :?:E:2==J 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 7:C62C> 3J 2 76=@?[ 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 2?5 EH@ 4@F?ED >:D56>62?@C D:>A=6 A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 $4965F=6 xx 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46] k^AmkAm|@=:D66 A=62565 8F:=EJ :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE @? $6AE] ad E@ E96 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 7:C62C> 3J 2 76=@?] !6C E96 A=62 2CC2?86>6?E[ E96 EH@ >:D56>62?@C 492C86D H6C6 5:D>:DD65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED] k^Am kAm|@=:D66 H2D D6?E6?465 E@ 2 E@E2= @7 7@FC J62CD @7 DFA6CG:D65 AC@32E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED] k^Am People are also reading… Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Sarah Washburn named new CEO of McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union NC has changed math standards. Here’s what high school students will now take Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory kAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFE:6D C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6D:56?46 :? E96 }63@ 2C62 27E6C 2 42==6C C6A@CE65 D@>6@?6 H2D D9@@E:?8 2 7:C62C> :? 2? F?D276 5:C64E:@? @? $6AE] b[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAms6AFE:6D DA@<6 H:E9 EH@ >6? 2E E96 AC@A6CEJ] ~?6 @7 E96 >6? H2D :56?E:7:65 2D |@=:D66[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 G69:4=6 |@=:D66 H2D 5C:G:?8 H2D D62C4965 3J E96 56AFE:6D] p =@2565 D6>:\2FE@>2E:4 `a\82F86 D9@E8F? 2?5 2>>F?:E:@? H6C6 7@F?5 :? E96 G69:4=6[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAm|6E92>A96E2>:?6 H2D 2=D@ 7@F?5 :? E96 42C[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2? F?>2C<65 A:== 3@EE=6 4@?E2:?:?8 ?F>6C@FD AC6D4C:AE:@? A:==D 2?5 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Molisee PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Police say the 31-year-old man may have used the SnapChat social media forum to reach his minor victims, according to a news release from the … Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession After detaining Cook, Baliles searched him and found multiple items belonging to the victim, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine. Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. Watch Now: Related Video Trump on why he thinks he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize Trump’s approval hits lowest point while Hispanic voters favor Dems, according to Reuters/Ipsos poll Trump’s approval hits lowest point while Hispanic voters favor Dems, according to Reuters/Ipsos poll Trump's approval ratings underwater in over 30 states Trump's approval ratings underwater in over 30 states Trump Suggests Iran Should “Take Out” San Diego and LA Trump Suggests Iran Should “Take Out” San Diego and LA Recommended for you