Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home a possibility in Old Fort

Catawba Baptist Church of Old Fort hosted a meeting on Saturday about efforts to open an Ebenezer Children’s Home campus in Old Fort.
The aim is to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse.
Jean Davis, executive director of Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, and Pastor Phillip Wishon Sr. of Catawba Falls Baptist Church spoke on the needs of the future children’s home.
“We need help and that is why we are having this meeting, trying to get the word out,” said Wishon. “We would love to see every church in the county have a little part in it. This is not about a denominational thing; this is about giving some kid a home. And really, we can’t talk to them about their souls until we talk to them about their bellies and a safe place to stay.”
Lisa Sprouse, director of McDowell County’s Department of Social Services, was unable to attend the meeting, but sent a message for the public: “Mr. Wishon, and attendees, please forgive my absence today, but I still want to send a message for the children of McDowell County. McDowell County is in a war for our families and children due to methamphetamine, heroin, and domestic violence.
"In addition, there are many other systemic factors that play into why we have 125 children in foster care right now. Our agency currently has 42 licensed foster parents to help to take care of the children that come into foster care. However, we still have children whose needs due to mental illness take them into specialized placements outside of McDowell County. It is our agency’s desire to work with Ebenezer Children’s homes to utilize them for care. If our agency is able to place children in homes through Ebenezer this will enable us to do visits with families, work toward reunification with parents in a quicker manner, and possibly work children back home to live with their parents.”
Several county commissioners and other church pastors were in attendance as well.
“We will support and do everything we can to assist and help, whatever the needs the county can do for this operation in order to keep it going,” said Tony Brown, vice chairman of McDowell County Commissioners. “We can certainly help out, I think as far as in permitting and inspections, things like that. We’ll be here to help you out. We’re just a call away.”
Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, was founded in 1994. It is a fully licensed North Carolina Residential Child-Care Facility and a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.
It is a long-term home for children in need of placement because the children are unable to reside in their natural home for various reasons including abuse and/or neglect. ECCH ministers to the spiritual, physical, emotional and educational needs of the child; they also serve as a resource to current and former residents, as well as birth and adoptive families.
Along with foster care and adoption, ECCH offers residential care and adolescent independent living programs.
