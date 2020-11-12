Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home a possibility in Old Fort

Catawba Baptist Church of Old Fort hosted a meeting on Saturday about efforts to open an Ebenezer Children’s Home campus in Old Fort.

The aim is to provide a loving, Christian environment to children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse.

Jean Davis, executive director of Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, and Pastor Phillip Wishon Sr. of Catawba Falls Baptist Church spoke on the needs of the future children’s home.

“We need help and that is why we are having this meeting, trying to get the word out,” said Wishon. “We would love to see every church in the county have a little part in it. This is not about a denominational thing; this is about giving some kid a home. And really, we can’t talk to them about their souls until we talk to them about their bellies and a safe place to stay.”

Lisa Sprouse, director of McDowell County’s Department of Social Services, was unable to attend the meeting, but sent a message for the public: “Mr. Wishon, and attendees, please forgive my absence today, but I still want to send a message for the children of McDowell County. McDowell County is in a war for our families and children due to methamphetamine, heroin, and domestic violence.

