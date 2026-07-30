Featured Top Story Spotlight 30 acres of Marion Mount Ida property protected, to be added to city park Mike Conley Jul 30, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has acquired 30 acres on Mount Ida, laying the groundwork for the future expansion of the city of Marion's Mount Ida Wilderness Park.kAm%96 ?@H\AC@E64E65 7@C6DE65 AC@A6CEJ 5:C64E=J 25;@:?D E96 4:EJVD 6I:DE:?8 be\24C6 |@F?E x52 (:=56C?6DD[ H9:49 @A6?65 E@ E96 AF3=:4 :? a_`e 2?5 @776CD 2 @?6\>:=6 9:<:?8 EC2:= 2?5 A2?@C2>:4 G:6HD @G6C=@@<:?8 |2C:@?] ~?46 EC2?D76CC65 E@ E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@?[ E96 ?6H=J AC@E64E65 AC@A6CEJ H:== ?62C=J 5@F3=6 E96 D:K6 @7 E96 A2C<[ 4C62E:?8 ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C EC2:=D[ @FE5@@C 65F42E:@? 2?5 AF3=:4 C64C62E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> u@@E9:==D r@?D6CG2?4J]k^Am This photo from the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina shows the top of Mount Ida during the autumn season. FOOTHILLS CONSERVANCY OF NORTH CAROLINA kAm%96 AC@A6CEJ H:== C6>2:? F?56C u@@E9:==D r@?D6CG2?4J DE6H2C5D9:A 7@C E96 ?6IE 76H J62CD H9:=6 E96 =2?5 ECFDE 4@>A=6E6D 4@?D6CG2E:@? C6BF:C6>6?ED ?646DD2CJ 7@C 2 EC2?D76C 2?5 4@?DECF4ED 2 AF3=:4 EC2:=]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? 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AC@;64ED =:<6 E9:D 5@?VE 92AA6? @G6C?:89E[” D2:5 |:4926= v277?6J[ 4@?D6CG2E:@? 2?5 vx$ DA64:2=:DE 7@C u@@E9:==D r@?D6CG2?4J] “~?6 @7 E96 :>A@CE2?E C@=6D =2?5 ECFDED A=2J :D =@@<:?8 36J@?5 E@52JVD ?665D 2?5 96=A:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D A=2? 7@C E96 7FEFC6] qJ 24BF:C:?8 2?5 AC@E64E:?8 E9:D AC@A6CEJ ?@H[ H6VC6 6?DFC:?8 E92E H96? E96 E:>6 :D C:89E[ |2C:@? H:== 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6IA2?5 @?6 @7 :ED >@DE EC62DFC65 AF3=:4 DA246D H:E9@FE C:D<:?8 E96 =2?5 36:?8 =@DE E@ 56G6=@A>6?E]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 24BF:D:E:@? AC@E64ED b_ 24C6D @7 >2EFC6 >@?E2?6 @2<\9:4<@CJ 7@C6DE[ :?4=F5:?8 496DE?FE @2<D[ ?@CE96C? C65 @2<D[ C65 >2A=6D 2?5 A:?6D] %96 AC@A6CEJ 2=D@ 4@?E2:?D 9625H2E6C EC:3FE2C:6D @7 *@F?8D rC66< 2?5 }@CE9 |F55J rC66<[ H9:49 F=E:>2E6=J 7=@H :?E@ E96 r2E2H32 #:G6C[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAmu@@E9:==D r@?D6CG2?4J D2:5 E96 24BF:D:E:@? 2=D@ 6DE23=:D96D 2 7@@E9@=5 7@C 7FEFC6 4@?D6CG2E:@? @AA@CEF?:E:6D @? |@F?E x52[ 96=A:?8 AC6D6CG6 E96 >@F?E2:?VD 492C24E6C 2?5 64@=@8J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmQ!C@;64ED =:<6 E9:D 2C6 23@FE 7@C6G6C[Q v277?6J D2:5] Q(6VC6 ?@E ;FDE AC@E64E:?8 b_ 24C6D[ H6VC6 AC@E64E:?8 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D E@ 6IA6C:6?46 |@F?E x52 >F49 2D H6 5@ E@52J] $@>6E:>6D E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E 4@?D6CG2E:@? H@C< 92AA6?D J62CD 367@C6 E96 AF3=:4 D66D E96 7:?2= C6DF=E]Qk^Am A map of the location of the existing Mount Ida Wilderness Park and the section outlined in red is the 30 acres of land that has been protected by the Foothills Conservancy. FOOTHILLS CONSERVANCY OF NORTH CAROLINA kAmu@@E9:==D r@?D6CG2?4J 24BF:C65 E96 AC@A6CEJ H:E9 2 8C2?E 7C@> E96 x? w6C u@@EDE6AD AC@8C2>[ 2?5 AC:G2E6 4@?EC:3FE:@?D 7C@> |2CE92 2?5 r9:A (9:E7:6=5[ E96 q=F>6?E92= u@F?52E:@?[ r9C:D 2?5 $E672? p>D32CJ[ #@3 v286 2?5 p>J r@I[ 2?5 @E96C AC:G2E6 5@?@CD] p44@C5:?8 E@ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 5665 C64@C5D[ u@@E9:==D r@?D6CG2?4J 3@F89E E96 AC@A6CEJ @? yF=J `e 7@C 23@FE S`ad[___]k^Am kAmp |@F?E x52 AF3=:4 :?7@C>2E:@? 6G6?E H:== 36 96=5 :? |2C:@? @? (65?6D52J[ ~4E] `c] xE H:== AC@G:56 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 7FEFC6 @7 |@F?E x52[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] k^Am A view from Mount Ida. CITY OF MARION 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs The sheriff's office received a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services about a child being neglected Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? A town meeting brought new ideas to light for the property. U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting The N.C. 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