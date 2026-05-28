Featured Top Story Spotlight Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. Mike Conley May 28, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion will hold the 18th annual Livermush Festival on June 6 in downtown.kAm%96 76DE:G2= :D 2 46=63C2E:@? @7 E96 A@C< AC@5F4E 42==65 =:G6C>FD9 2?5 E96 96C:E286 @7 >2<:?8 :E :? |2C:@? 2?5 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |2C:@? qFD:?6DD pDD@4:2E:@?]k^Am A man’s T-shirt at the 2025 Livermush Festival sums it all up. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS FILE kAm%96 76DE:G2= H:== E2<6 A=246 7C@> d\h A]>] $2EFC52J[ yF?6 e[ @? |2:? $EC66E :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 !:8 r2==:?8 r@?E6DE H:== 36 324< E9:D J62C] %96 AC:K6 :D Sad 2?5 2 76DE:G2= %\D9:CE 7@C E96 36DE A:8 42==6C] %96C6 :D 2=D@ E96 !:8 $BF62=:?8 r@?E6DE] p Sad 42D9 AC:K6 2?5 2 {:G6C>FD9 u6DE:G2= %\D9:CE H:== 8@ E@ E96 H:??6C] %9@D6 4@?E6DED H:== 36 96=5 2E e A]>]k^Am People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House Asian car-maker was supposed to build a $4B plant in NC. It's now being sued by the state Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up NC House bill sponsored by Burke Rep. would strip governor of State Board of Education appointees South Caldwell baseball and softball are both going to the state championship next week McDowell America 250 holding final presentation, focus on John Carson McDowell letter writer: Early voting access is important for democracy She was suicidal after being sexually assaulted in Iran. ICE’s solution? Solitary confinement. Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Marion will celebrate the 18th annual Livermush Festival on the evening of Saturday, June 6. 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E96:C E2=6?ED 36J@?5 E96 C6962CD2= C@@>[ A6C7@C>:?8 2E 76DE:G2=D 2?5 6G6?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?EJ 2?5 D92C:?8 E96:C =@G6 @7 DEC:?8 >FD:4 H:E9 2F5:6?46D @7 2== 286D]k^Am Hunter's livermush is made in McDowell County. FILE PHOTO kAm%96 76DE:G2=’D a_ae DA@?D@CD 2C6 E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@?j wF?E6CVD {:G6C>FD9j |4s@H6== %649?:42= r@>>F?:EJ r@==686j r2C@=:?2 r9:C@AC24E:4 !=FDj y@J46 (:?5@HD[ $F?C@@>D U2>Aj q2E9Dj |:DD:@? w@DA:E2=j %\|@3:=6j 2?5 #6?6H2= 3J p?56CD@?]k^Am Back for the second year is the Carson House Youth String Band, formerly known as the FCS String Band. Bill Teale 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 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