As part of McDowell County’s continuing Juneteenth celebration, West Marion Inc. and Bigfoot Books & Brews will welcome an Atlanta author to speak about the effects of equity and inequity in our society. Melvin Bray is an Atlanta-based author and writer of the new book “UnLearn InEquity: An Invitation to Truth & Transformation.”
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Author Melvin Bray will talk and do a question-and-answer session, followed by this month’s West Marion Racial Equity Book Club discussion. The discussion will be held Tuesday, June 23 at the Marion Depot, 65 Depot St. A free dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.
As part of McDowell County’s continuing Juneteenth celebration, West Marion Inc. and Bigfoot Books & Brews will welcome an Atlanta author on Tuesday to speak about the effects of equity and inequity in our society.
The Carolina Hurricanes will celebrate their historic Stanley Cup win with a parade in downtown Raleigh this Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m.
As part of McDowell County’s continuing Juneteenth celebration, West Marion Inc. and Bigfoot Books & Brews will welcome an Atlanta author to speak about the effects of equity and inequity in our society. Melvin Bray is an Atlanta-based author and writer of the new book “UnLearn InEquity: An Invitation to Truth & Transformation.”
Author Melvin Bray will talk and do a question-and-answer session, followed by this month’s West Marion Racial Equity Book Club discussion. The discussion will be held Tuesday, June 23 at the Marion Depot, 65 Depot St. A free dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.