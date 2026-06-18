Featured Top Story Spotlight Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route Mike Conley Jun 18, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Old Fort will hold a Fourth of July parade this year.kAmpE 7:CDE[ @77:4:2=D H:E9 E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE 2??@F?465 E92E 2? x?56A6?56?46 s2J A2C256 4@F=5 ?@E E2<6 A=246 E9:D J62C 3642FD6 @7 @?8@:?8 DEC66ED42A6 H@C< @? r2E2H32 pG6?F6] %96 2G6?F6 ?@H 92D ?F>6C@FD 4@?DECF4E:@? D:E6D H:E9 >:DD:?8 D:56H2=<D 2?5 2C62D DFCC@F?565 3J @C2?86\2?5\H9:E6 32CC6=D] %96 H:5E9 92D 366? C65F465] %@H? @77:4:2=D D2:5 :E H2D ?@E D276 7@C E96 AF3=:4 E@ H2E49 2 A2C256 E96C6]k^AmkAmqFE 5FC:?8 |@?52J’D >66E:?8 @7 E96 ~=5 u@CE q@2C5 @7 p=56C>6?[ 2? 2=E6C?2E6 C@FE6 H2D DF886DE65 E@ 2==@H 7@C E96 E@H?’D u@FCE9 @7 yF=J 46=63C2E:@?]k^Am kAm~? |@?52J[ p4E:?8 |2J@C xC6E92 w2?4@4< 3C@F89E FA E96 DF3;64E @7 E96 A2C256] x? E96 A2DE[ E96 ~=5 u@CE A2C256D 7@C r9C:DE>2D 2?5 E96 u@FCE9 @7 yF=J H@F=5 368:? 2E ~=5 u@CE t=6>6?E2CJ 2?5 4@?E:?F6 FA r2E2H32 pG6?F6 2?5 AC@4665 @?E@ |2:? $EC66E]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search kAmp=56CH@>2? tC:? p52>D D2:5 D96 H2?E65 E96 E@H? 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H2D 2446AE23=6 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 AC6D6?E 2E E96 >66E:?8]k^AmkAm“x 2> G6CJ 92AAJ[” p52>D D2:5]k^Am kAm~? (65?6D52J[ E96 E@H? D2:5 @? u2463@@<[ “(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ @77:4:2==J 2??@F?46 E92E E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE’D ad_E9 cE9 @7 yF=J A2C256” H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $2EFC52J[ yF=J c DE2CE:?8 2E c A]>] {:?6\FA H:== 368:? 2E b A]>] 2E E96 7@C>6C ~=5 u@CE u:?:D9:?8 A=2?E D:E6]k^Am At first, officials with the town of Old Fort announced an Independence Day parade could not take place this year because of the ongoing streetscape work happening on Catawba Avenue. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm“%9:D J62C’D A2C256 H:== }~% 7@==@H E96 FDF2= A2C256 C@FE6[” E96 E@H? D2:5] “(6 2C6 H@C<:?8 E9C@F89 E96 C@FE6 492?86D 2?5 H:== D92C6 FA52E65 56E2:=D 2D D@@? 2D A@DD:3=6]Qk^Am In this photo, the McDowell High School NJROTC carries the nation’s colors in a previous Old Fort Fourth of July parade. PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm&?56C E96 ?6H C@FE6[ E96 =:?6FA H:== 368:? 2E b A]>] 2E E96 7@C>6C ~=5 u@CE u:?:D9:?8 !=2?E @? (2E6C $EC66E 2?5 H:== 56A2CE 4C@DD:?8 E96 C2:=C@25 EC24<D @? $AC:?8 $EC66E 2?5 E96? EFC? C:89E @? E@ }@CE9 #2:=C@25 $EC66E 2?5 E96? >2<6 2 =67E @?E@ r6>6E6CJ $EC66E] %96 A2C256 H:== >2<6 2 =67E @?E@ t2DE |2:? $EC66E 2?5 >2<6 2?@E96C @?E@ r2E2H32 pG6?F6] xE H:== >2<6 2?@E96C =67E @?E@ $@FE9 #2:=C@25 $EC66E E@ C6EFC? E@ E96 ~=5 u@CE u:?:D9:?8 A=2?E A2C<:?8 =@E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E@H? @77:4:2=D]k^Am kAm%96 E@H?’D 7:C6H@C<D D9@H H:== E2<6 A=246 2D FDF2= @? E96 ?:89E @7 yF=J c] %96 C@56@ H:== 2=D@ E2<6 A=246 @? uC:52J[ yF=J b[ 2?5 $2EFC52J[ yF=J c]k^Am Acting Mayor Iretha Hancock at the Old Fort Board of Aldermen meeting. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 ~=5 u@CE q@2C5 @7 p=56C>6?ik^AmkAmU3F==j w62C5 2 C6A@CE 7C@> p??6 v6@C86 H:E9 E96 q62FE:7:42E:@? r@>>:EE66] $96 D9@H65 E96 2=56C>6? D@>6 DE:4<6CD E96 4@>>:EE66 92D 4C62E65 H9:49 AC@>@E6 ~=5 u@CE] %96D6 DE:4<6CD 2=D@ D66< E@ C2:D6 >@?6J 7@C E96 H@C< @7 E96 4@>>:EE66[ H9:49 D66<D E@ 362FE:7J ~=5 u@CE] %96D6 DE:4<6CD 42? 36 7@F?5 2E =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D =:<6 %96 r@>>@? !:?6 2?5 $66<6C r@7766] v6@C86 D2:5 A6@A=6 42? 7:?5 @FE >@C6 23@FE E96 4@>>:EE66 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^@=57@CE362FE:7:42E:@?]42CC5]4@>Qm@=57@CE362FE:7:42E:@?]42CC5]4@>k^2m] %96 4@>>:EE66 :D 2=D@ @? x?DE28C2>]k^Am kAm• w62C5 7C@> r2E9J |@@C6[ H9@ :D E96 =@42= =6256C 7@C E96 8C2DDC@@ED 677@CE E@ 3C:?8 A2DD6?86C EC2:?D 324< E@ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2?5 H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] $96 82G6 2 C6A@CE 23@FE E96 %C2:=D 2?5 %C2:?D u6DE:G2= 2?5 2 >@56= C2:=C@25 5:DA=2J 2E E96 ~=5 u@CE s6A@E] %96 ?6IE @A6? 9@FD6 2E E96 s6A@E H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $F?52J[ yF?6 ag 7C@> a E@ d A]>] {2DE >@?E9[ 2 E@E2= @7 be A6@A=6 42>6 @FE H:E9 ae 25F=ED[ 7:G6 49:=5C6? 2?5 7:G6 G@=F?E66CD AC6D6?E]k^Am The Old Fort Board of Aldermen heard a report from Anne George with the Beautification Committee. She showed the aldermen some stickers the committee has created which promote Old Fort. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm• (C@E6 @77 E96 a_`c F?A2:5 E2I6D[ H9:49 42>6 E@ Sdch]ec[ 2?5 56=:?BF6?E H2E6C 2?5 D6H6C 3:==D[ H9:49 42>6 E@ Se[hhc]_`]k^Am The Old Fort Board of Aldermen heard from Cathy Moore, who is the local leader for the grassroots effort to bring passenger trains back to McDowell County and western North Carolina. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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