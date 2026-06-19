Top Story Spotlight Boil water notice issued for Nebo water customers Mike Conley Jun 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Marion's waterline that serves the Nebo Water System has experienced a break. Crews are actively working to repair the line and restore service.kAmkDA2?mp H2E6C >2:? 3C62< 92D @44FCC65 @? &]$] f_ t2DE ?62C #@=2?5D r92A6= #@25[ C6DF=E:?8 :? 2 H2E6C D6CG:46 @FE286 :>A24E:?8 }63@ H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD]k^DA2?mk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 }]r] s:G:D:@? @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= w62=E9 25G:D6D E92E |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H2E6C 4@?DF>6CD 3@:= 2== H2E6C FD65 7@C 9F>2? 4@?DF>AE:@? W:?4=F5:?8 5C:?<:?8[ 4@@<:?8[ 3CFD9:?8 E66E9[ >2<:?8 :46 2?5 H2D9:?8 92?5DX E@ 6?DFC6 56DECF4E:@? @7 2== 92C>7F= 324E6C:2 2?5 @E96C >:4C@36D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am kAm%96 H2E6C D9@F=5 36 3C@F89E E@ 2 G:8@C@FD[ C@==:?8 3@:= 2?5 E96? 3@:=65 7@C EH@ >:?FE6D]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Corpening YMCA director leaves Marion to assume new role Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday NC state employees’ health plan faces big changes. Here’s what’s coming in July Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule kAmq@:=:?8 H2E6C 4@?46?EC2E6D 2?J =6G6=D @7 ?:EC2E6D E92E >2J 36 AC6D6?E :? E96 H2E6C] x?72?ED 36=@H E96 286 @7 e >@?E9D 2?5 AC68?2?E H@>6? D9@F=5 FD6 2? 2=E6C?2E6 H2E6C DFAA=J WDF49 2D 3@EE=65 H2E6CX H96?6G6C A@DD:3=6]k^AmkAmx7 J@F 92G6 BF6DE:@?D 4@?46C?:?8 E9:D >2EE6C[ J@F >2J 4@?E24E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ (2E6C s6A2CE>6?E 2E gag\eda\ecag]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates The board voted unanimously to adopt the budget. Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing An average of 2,800 vehicles cross the bridge every day. McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Adjustments would go into effect with the bills that go out this summer. Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door A brief standoff took place before he surrendered and was taken into custody. Watch Now: Related Video Blue paint peeling off Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool days after refill See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole Alcohol consumption health risks Alcohol consumption health risks Recommended for you