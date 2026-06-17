Top Story Spotlight McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing Mike Conley Jun 17, 2026 49 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A bridge on Bat Cave Road in McDowell County is out of service as the N.C. Department of Transportation performs routine maintenance.kAm$E2E6 4C6HD 2C6 C6DFC724:?8 E96 564< @7 E9:D 3C:586 @? q2E r2G6 #@25[ 244@C5:?8 E@ }rs~% DA@<6D>2? s2G:5 &49:J2>2]k^AmkAm%96 3C:586 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E6 :? E9C66 E@ 7@FC H66<D &49:J2>2 D2:5 =2DE H66<] %96 H@C< :D 86?6C2= 3C:586 >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 :D ?@E C6=2E65 E@ E96 56DECF4E:@? 42FD65 3J wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6]k^AmkAmp? 2G6C286 @7 a[g__ G69:4=6D 4C@DD E96 3C:586 6G6CJ 52J] %96C6 :D 2 56E@FC @? !:?6 r@G6 #@25 E@ |@F?E w63C@? #@25 2?5 E96? 324< E@ q2E r2G6 #@25[ &49:J2>2 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director What was happening in McDowell County in June 250 years ago? Historian tells us A bridge on Bat Cave Road in McDowell County undergoing maintenance. PHOTO BY RANDY VESS 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates The board voted unanimously to adopt the budget. McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Adjustments would go into effect with the bills that go out this summer. Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall The McDowell County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to call for a referendum to raise the sales tax to 7%. Adrienne Jones named new McDowell County Emergency Services director A lifelong resident of McDowell County, Jones has dedicated her career to serving the community she calls home. McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding “Investing in our EMS workforce and expanding behavioral health services in the rural parts of the state will help North Carolinians get the c… Watch Now: Related Video Qatar renews mediation efforts for regional stability after US-Iran deal No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? No toll but ‘maritime service fees’ for Strait of Hormuz? 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash 8 presumed dead in B-52 Bomber crash Alaska Airlines' Pasah Saleh describes its interest in JetZero Alaska Airlines' Pasah Saleh describes its interest in JetZero Recommended for you