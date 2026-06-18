Featured Top Story Spotlight Corpening YMCA director leaves Marion to assume new role Mike Conley Jun 18, 2026 Jun 18, 2026 Updated Jun 18, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week, the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion bid a fond farewell to its executive director of the past seven years: Toby Bramblett.kAmx? a_`h[ qC2>3=6EE E@@< @G6C 2D E96 5:C64E@C @7 E96 =@42= *|rp] w6 2??@F?465 C646?E=J 96 H:== D@@? 2DDF>6 E96 5:C64E@C’D C@=6 @7 2?@E96C *|rp :? v6@C8:2]k^Am Last week, the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion bid a fond farewell to its executive director of the past seven years: Toby Bramblett. 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Here’s what’s coming in July Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board Corpening YMCA Executive Director Toby Bramblett with a sign from his staff. Corpening Memorial YMCA kAm“u@C >2?J @7 FD[ %@3J H2D >@C6 E92? 2 =6256C[ 96 H2D 2 >6?E@C[ 25G@42E6[ 6?4@FC286C 2?5 7C:6?5] w:D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ DEC6?8E96?:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 92D =67E 2? :>A24E E92E H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 76=E 7@C J62CD E@ 4@>6] %9C@F89 6G6CJ AC@8C2> =2F?4965[ 6G6CJ DE277 >6>36C DFAA@CE65[ 6G6CJ 72>:=J D6CG65[ 2?5 6G6CJ =:76 492?865[ 96 96=A65 3F:=5 2 DEC@?86C *|rp 2?5 2 DEC@?86C 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^AmkAmsFC:?8 9:D 7:?2= 2==\DE277 82E96C:?8[ qC2>3=6EE D2:5 “=6256CD9:A :D ?@E 23@FE E:E=6D[ 3FE 23@FE D6CG:46]”k^Am kAm“%92E >6DD286 A6C764E=J C67=64ED E96 =6824J 96 =62G6D 369:?5 — 2 =6824J @7 D9@H:?8 FA[ D6CG:?8 @E96CD[ 2?5 =625:?8 H:E9 962CE[” E96 *|rp A@DE D2:5] “(9:=6 H6 H:== >:DD 9:D AC6D6?46[ 8F:52?46[ 2?5 7C:6?5D9:A[ H6 2C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 D6G6? J62CD H6 925 E@86E96C 2?5 6I4:E65 7@C E96 =:G6D 96 H:== :>A24E :? v6@C8:2] %92?< J@F[ %@3J[ 7@C J@FC =6256CD9:A[ J@FC 36=:67 :? A6@A=6[ 2?5 J@FC 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 *|rp >:DD:@?] *@FC =6824J @7 D6CG:46 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ :?DA:C6 FD[ 2?5 J@FC :>A24E H:== C6>2:? H@G6? :?E@ E96 723C:4 @7 @FC *|rp 72>:=J]”k^Am The staff and members of the Corpening Y gathered to wish Toby Bramblett well. Corpening Memorial YMCA 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates The board voted unanimously to adopt the budget. McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing An average of 2,800 vehicles cross the bridge every day. McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Adjustments would go into effect with the bills that go out this summer. Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door A brief standoff took place before he surrendered and was taken into custody. 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