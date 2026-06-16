Alert Featured Top Story Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates Mike Conley Jun 16, 2026 Jun 16, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen adopted a $2 million budget for the town which includes an 8-cent property tax rate increase and a 10% increase in water and sewer rates.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? |@?52J[ E96 ~=5 u@CE q@2C5 @7 p=56C>6? 96=5 E96 C68F=2C >66E:?8 7@C yF?6 2E E96 ~=5 u@CE %@H? w2==]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 3:8 :E6> @? E96 286?52 H2D E96 AF3=:4 962C:?8 23@FE E96 AC@A@D65 a_ae\a_af 3F586E 7@C E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE] p4E:?8 |2J@C xC6E92 w2?4@4< D2:5 E96 C64@>>6?565 3F586E @7 Sa[_`d[d__ H:== :?4=F56 2? g\46?E E2I C2E6 :?4C62D6] xE H:== 8@ 7C@> ca 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F2E:@? E@ d_ 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F2E:@?]k^Am Acting Mayor Iretha Hancock said the recommended budget of $2,015,500 will include an 8-cent tax rate increase. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%9:D >62?D E96 @H?6C @7 2 9@FD6 H@CE9 Sa__[___ :? ~=5 u@CE H:== A2J S`e_ >@C6 2 J62C :? AC@A6CEJ E2I6D]k^Am People are also reading… Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say McDowell County man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize Update: Gas leak in Marion Monday morning cleared; road reopened McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door Pedestrian hit by train, killed in downtown Hickory Thursday Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young bonds with WRs on 4-wheelers, horseback McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%9:D :D ~=5 u@CE’D 7:CDE AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6 :?4C62D6 :? E9C66 J62CD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ w2?4@4<]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(6 92G6 8@E E@ ECJ E@ DE2J H:E9 E96 E:>6D 2?5 ECJ E@ 36 23=6 H96C6 H6 42? >2<6 6?5D >66E[” D96 D2:5] “p?5 2=D@ 86E 29625 3642FD6 @FC C6G6?F6 :D ?@E H92E :E H2D] %9:D 27764ED FD 2D >F49 2D :E 5@6D 6G6CJ@?6 6=D6 :? E@H?] … xE :D ?@E 2? 62DJ 564:D:@? E@ 92G6 E@ >2<6]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw2?4@4< D2:5 D96 9@A6D E96 3@2C5 H:== ?@E 92G6 E@ C2:D6 E96 C2E6 3J E9:D >F49 282:? “3FE :E H:== 56A6?5 @? 9@H E9:?8D 8@ H:E9 E96 64@?@>J]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 H2E6C 2?5 D6H6C C2E6D H:== :?4C62D6 3J `_T 3FE :E H:== 36 5@?6 :? A92D6D] %96 C2E6D H:== 8@ FA 3J dT 7C@> yF=J ` E9C@F89 s64] b` 2?5 E96 C6>2:?:?8 dT H:== 8@ FA 7C@> y2? ` E9C@F89 yF?6 b_[ a_af]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw2?4@4< D2:5 E96 E@H? 92D ?@E 2 H2E6C 2?5 D6H6C C2E6 :?4C62D6 :? 7@FC J62CD 2?5 E96 2F5:E@C H9@ 4@>6D E@ 6I2>:?6 E96 E@H?’D 7:?2?4:2= 4@?5:E:@? 92D C64@>>6?565 2? :?4C62D6 6G6CJ J62C “D@ :E :D ?@E D@ 2DEC@?@>:42=]”k^Am On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen held its regular meeting for June. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(6 H6?E E9C@F89 WwFCC:42?6X w6=6?6[” w2?4@4< D2:5] “(6 925 D@>6 92C5 E:>6D 2?5 5:776C6?E E9:?8D] … qFE 6G6CJE9:?8 92D 8@?6 FA[ >2E6C:2=D[ DFAA=:6D[ 496>:42=D[ 6G6CJE9:?8 <66AD 8@:?8 FA] tG6CJE9:?8 :D ;FDE :?4C62D:?8 6G6CJ 52J] $@[ H6 5@?’E 92G6 2 49@:46 3FE E@ :?4C62D6 3FE H6 5632E65 9@H >F49 E@ :?4C62D6] … $@[ H6 2C6 9@A:?8 E9:D H:== 36 E96 3:8 :?4C62D6 2?5 H6 H@?’E 92G6 E@ 5@ D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D 282:? :7 H6 ECJ E@ DE2J FA H:E9 E96 E:>6D 2?5 9@H6G6C E96 64@?@>J :D 8@:?8]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 2=56C>6? 96=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 23@FE E96 3F586E 2D C6BF:C65 3J =2H] p7E6C E92E[ E96 3@2C5 G@E65 c\_ E@ 25@AE E96 3F586E 7@C 7:D42= J62C a_ae\a_af] p=56C>2? y2>:6 vC:?5DE277 4@F=5 ?@E 2EE6?5 |@?52J’D >66E:?8]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 25@AE65 3F586E 42==D 7@C 2? :?4C62D6 :? E96 D2=2C:6D 7@C E96 E@H?’D 6>A=@J66D]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm{2DE J62C[ E96 2=56C>6? 2AAC@G65 2 S`]gg >:==:@? 3F586E 7@C E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE] %96 a_ae\a_af 3F586E :D S`b_[___ >@C6 E92? E96 a_ad\a_ae 3F586E]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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