WNC Afield: Contemplation comes easily on Broad River Greenway

Shortly after you pass under the bridge, the trail becomes more traditional in appearance and feel. You will start to see the large blue blazes that will be your guide for the entire trip unless you decide to explore other trails. Because of the time of year, you will be able to see the river for about the first mile or so. It is my guess that in summertime the trail might get a little more closed in and could become more tunnel-like in appearance.

I don’t think of this as an “ooh aah” hike. The payoff is probably the river on your left, but don’t forget to look at the steep banks on the right side of the path as you head out. There are some very interesting rock formations above you. We saw a few caves up on the hillside that probably had bears inside. At least, in my imagination, they were there. There are certainly numerous deer in the area so stay alert. Good reflexes and a stealthy talent might lead to a great selfie.

As you head out, you will notice several well-marked trails that branch off the main one along the river. All trails lead to the right and will take you uphill to a dirt road. Check the area before you hike if you want to add more miles. You can hike up to the roadbed and make a loop back to the trail you are on. You can gain an easy extra mile or two. For this offering, continue straight ahead.