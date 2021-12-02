WNC Afield: Contemplation comes easily on Broad River Greenway

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”
You have to hand it to those ancient Greeks. They would wrap themselves in a blanket (called a himation, not a toga) and say really cool stuff.
For me, more than anything else in nature, a river is the actual depiction of the passage of time. It reminds us that we are moving through the universe just like the river moves through the land.
If you choose to allow it, I think you will get that feeling of connection with time and nature as you wander along this easy course. Or, if ethereal travel isn’t what you are looking for, think of it as a way to burn enough calories to have a chocolate shake with your cheeseburger.
As you enjoy this offering, the river will always be at your side. The Broad river is aptly named. It is shallow and wide. Barring weather conditions, it moves along at a leisurely pace and makes your hike even more enjoyable.
Broad River Greenway
Difficulty: Easy. There is almost no change in incline. Almost no hidden rocks or roots on the trail surface.
Shoes: I recommend hiking boots, but any good shoe will work.
Time: This is an out-and-back trail. Expect to spend about 2-3 hours on the trail. The river will provide good photo opportunities, but most of your time will be spent moving along the trail.
Distance/Elevation: For this recommendation, the total distance, out and back, is a little over 5 miles. Elevation gain is about 112 feet, but you really won’t notice it. There will be many opportunities to add elevation and distance if you choose. I’ll point them out along the route.
Safety: The trail is very wide with plenty of room to pass. In the winter there will be no visual obstructions. Summer foliage might cause some blind spots, but only a few. We saw no masks, but stay aware of changing events and be prepared.
This area had more horses and riders than we have ever seen on any route. Brush up on your trail protocol. Remember to give them plenty of room when they pass. Bikes also use the trail, but we only saw two.
There is a very nice, running-water restroom at the trailhead. It appears that the restrooms are open during the park hours. The area is very well maintained and clean.
Courtesy: We thoroughly enjoyed the horses and riders. All the riders seemed to be experienced. It appeared to us that the riders owned the animals and were not renting or part of a tour. That means the horses were calm and under control so we didn’t have to worry about any surprise moves, human or equine. Everyone spoke as they passed. Many times, they would stop for a little chit-chat.
We passed one father and son who lived close to the trail and were out for a short hike. They had some good tips for us when we reached the turnaround. These little tips are extremely valuable for any hike.
HOW TO GET THERE:
If you use Google Maps, you can query Broad River Greenway. Most trail apps will also give good directions to the trailhead.
From Marion, we took U.S. 221 South through Rutherfordton (or Rulfton, for locals) to U.S. 74 East. Head east on U.S. 74 for about 18 miles. At exit 193, go right to McBrayer Homestead Road. Go south toward Boiling Springs. Go straight through the town. As you leave Boiling Springs, you will be on South Main Street. Gardner-Webb University will be on the right. Some nice architecture in this area. Stay on this road until you see signs pointing to the greenway. It will be a left turn before the bridge that crosses the Broad River. If you cross the Broad, that’s too far. There is a good turnaround immediately past the bridge.
THE TRAIL:
Don’t let the “greenway” title mislead you. This is a traditional dirt trail all the way. From the parking area, the trail and the river are below you. We headed straight toward the water and then turned right on the trail to go under the large bridge.
Initially, you will notice the uncomfortable large gravel and the deep sand. Hold on. This will last for about 500 feet. It is there as erosion precaution and repair. Soon, the trail will turn to a dirt base. We found it extremely comfortable and immediately relaxing. In the beginning, there are a few random picnic tables and outdoor grills. I’m not sure if you need to reserve the grills. There are plenty of information numbers and web contacts posted around the parking area if you are interested.
Shortly after you pass under the bridge, the trail becomes more traditional in appearance and feel. You will start to see the large blue blazes that will be your guide for the entire trip unless you decide to explore other trails. Because of the time of year, you will be able to see the river for about the first mile or so. It is my guess that in summertime the trail might get a little more closed in and could become more tunnel-like in appearance.
I don’t think of this as an “ooh aah” hike. The payoff is probably the river on your left, but don’t forget to look at the steep banks on the right side of the path as you head out. There are some very interesting rock formations above you. We saw a few caves up on the hillside that probably had bears inside. At least, in my imagination, they were there. There are certainly numerous deer in the area so stay alert. Good reflexes and a stealthy talent might lead to a great selfie.
As you head out, you will notice several well-marked trails that branch off the main one along the river. All trails lead to the right and will take you uphill to a dirt road. Check the area before you hike if you want to add more miles. You can hike up to the roadbed and make a loop back to the trail you are on. You can gain an easy extra mile or two. For this offering, continue straight ahead.
The turnaround is a group of picnic tables and what looks like an old outhouse. I did not have the nerve to open the outhouse door so I will leave it as a mystery for you. After you head back on the same trail, I urge you to take some time to enjoy the walk home. The serenity of this trail is particularly impressive. The silence was unexpected. Even with all the horse activity, the area was quiet enough to allow us to listen to our own breathing and develop a rhythmic pace as we headed to the car.