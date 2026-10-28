Top Story Spotlight Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Mike Conley Oct 28, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County man is charged with breaking into a warehouse in Marion.kAmr9C:DE:2? |:4926= w2==[ ch[ @7 ~=5 u@CE[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 s6AFEJ +63 '2?46 C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE65 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2E 2 3FD:?6DD :? E96 pD9H@CE9 #@25 2C62 @? ~4E] `a[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5] %96 2CC6DE H2CC2?E 282:?DE w2== D2:5 E96 3F:=5:?8 36=@?8D E@ pD9H@CE9 (2C69@FD6 {{r =@42E65 2E ad_f pD9H@CE9 #@25 :? |2C:@?]k^Am kAm%96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 '2?46 D2H 2 >2? 7=66:?8 7C@> 2 >:?:G2? ?62C E96 H2C69@FD6] %96 >:?:G2? 925 2 EC2:=6C 2EE24965 369:?5 :E] '2?46 4@>>2?565 E96 >2? 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Boo Corrigan already offered hint A Note from School: Keeping children and families first Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC 6 free fall-themed events happening in and near McDowell County this weekend First ever Old Fort Harvest Festival to take place Saturday McDowell County election officials report steady turnout for early voting Bigfoot, ghosts and insight: Marion man's podcast preserves local history, stories, colorful characters McDowell Commissioners approve reappraisal schedule Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating A new chapter: God’s Pit Crew builds two new homes for families in Nebo following Helene devastation kAms6AFE:6D 2?5 56E64E:G6 D62C4965 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62] %96 >2? H2D 7@F?5 2E E96 gb\>:=6 >2C<6C C2>A @77 x?E6CDE2E6 c_] %96 >2? H2D :56?E:7:65 2D w2==[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 :E6>D H6C6 7@F?5 :? E96 >:?:G2?[ :?4=F5:?8 2? :E6> 7C@> E96 H2C69@FD6]k^Am kAmw2== H2D :?:E:2==J 56?:65 2 3@?5 7@C 36:?8 @? AC6EC:2= C6=62D6 7@C A6?5:?8 492C86D :? qFC<6 r@F?EJ[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5] w2== H2D 8:G6? 2 Sa[___ D64FC65 3@?5 @? ~4E] a_ 5FC:?8 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^Am kAmw2== A@DE65 32:= @? ~4E] a`[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED] w2== :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Hall PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County A Wilkes County man faces six charges. Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC An investigation by Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nanney was responsible for the inciden… Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County The sheriff's office said the victim reported being assaulted in her sleep. 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