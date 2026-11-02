Top Story Spotlight Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence Mike Conley Nov 2, 2026 Nov 2, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County woman was arrested for trying to take a dog from a Marion residence in September. Hughes PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmpD9=6J p>2?52 wF896D[ bg[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 7:CDE\568C66 3FC8=2CJ[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 s6AFEJ +63 '2?46 C6DA@?565 E@ 2 9@>6 2E a__ #@36CE2 $EC66E ?62C |2C:@? @? $6AE] ac 2C@F?5 dib_ A]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2? :?4:56?E C6A@CE 7C@> E96 D96C:77’D @77:46]k^AmkAm'2?46 C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE65 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8] %96 @H?6C @7 E96 C6D:56?46 D2:5 wF896D 6?E6C65 E96 9@>6 2?5 EC:65 E@ E2<6 2 5@8] %96 @H?6C C6A@CE65 E92E D96 E@=5 wF896D E@ =62G6[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing neighborhood in Old Fort. Here's where Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating God's Pit Crew helps displaced couple move into fully furnished home in Nebo Ole Waterin’ Hole offers customizable dirty sodas, energy drinks in downtown Marion Bigfoot, ghosts and insight: Marion man's podcast preserves local history, stories, colorful characters Who will become the next James Bond? | Streamed & Screened podcast Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members kAm%96 @H?6C D2:5 wF896D E9C6H 2 C@4< 2E E96 @H?6C’D 42C 2?5 9:E E96 A@C49 C2:=:?8 H:E9 2 D9@G6=[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 @H?6C 82G6 42>6C2 7@@E286 @7 E96 6?4@F?E6C E@ :?G6DE:82E@CD[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmwF896D H2D 2CC6DE65 @? ~4E] `g 7@C E96 $6AE] ac 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED[ wF896D H2D 2=D@ 492C865 @? $6AE] ac 3J E96 |2C:@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:E9 >:D56>62?@C :?;FCJ E@ A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ 7@C 52>28:?8 2 a_`c %@J@E2 r2>CJ] u@==@H:?8 E96 $6AE] ac 2CC6DE[ wF896D H2D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J >2=:4:@FD 4@?5F4E 3J 2 AC:D@?6C] %96 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED D2:5 wF896D 925 “H:==7F==J 6>:E 2 3@5:=J 7=F:5[” 2E 2? @77:46C H9:=6 :? 4FDE@5J]k^Am kAmwF896D :D 724:?8 492C86D @7 76=@?J 7:CDE\568C66 3FC8=2CJ 2?5 >:D56>62?@C 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8] %96 492C86D DE:== 7C@> EH@ C6A@CE65 3C62<\:?D 2E a__ #@36CE2 $EC66E @? ~4E] g] wF896D H2D D6CG65 H:E9 E96D6 492C86D @? ~4E] `g 2D H6==[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAmwF896D :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse A sheriff's deputy saw a man fleeing from the area following a breaking and entering report. Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC An investigation by Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nanney was responsible for the inciden… Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County A Wilkes County man faces six charges. Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County The sheriff's office said the victim reported being assaulted in her sleep. Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers In Michigan Senate Race Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers In Michigan Senate Race How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results How elections since 2016 may predict US midterm results Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Recommended for you