For more than 70 years, the Hunter family of Marion has worked hard to provide customers in western North Carolina with their liver mush. Now, the Hunter’s Liver Mush company needs help to keep this family tradition going into the future.
A GoFundMe campaign is seeking to raise $25,000 for Hunter’s Liver Mush. The family-owned company in Marion is facing needed repairs for its unique and vital equipment in the making of the liver mush and the 72-year-old building in which it is made. Phyllis Hunter Brackett stands with the mixers used in the making of the liver mush that are in need of repair. So many of the machines used in the making of Hunter’s Liver Mush were custom-made by founder Roy Hunter and his son Jerry Hunter, who is also now deceased.
The GoFundMe for Hunter’s Liver Mush was started by Vickie DePoyster (left). She wanted to do something to help her best friend Phyllis Hunter Brackett (right) and the future of Hunter’s Liver Mush. They are standing in front of the machine used to wrap the liver mush so it can be packaged for sale.
Hunter’s Liver Mush was started by Roy and Gurthie Hunter and they made their pork product using their recipe. They started selling the liver mush right out of their car and constructed their plant building at 98 Poteat Road in Marion in the 1950s.
The product can be found at various stories in McDowell, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Alexander, Rutherford and Cleveland counties. Numerous restaurants serve Hunter’s Liver Mush, usually as a breakfast food.
Other companies make and sell liver mush. But the Hunter brand has a very devoted following and is available at grocery stores and restaurants throughout McDowell and surrounding counties. Fans of Hunter’s say it is the only liver mush they will eat.