This Saturday, Nov. 7, will mark the ninth annual Dia de los Muertos Marion Festival in downtown Marion. It will take place on the City Stage at Marion’s North Block from noon to 6 p.m. This photo is from the 2024 event.
PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO
The Mexican tradition is celebrated in early November. Dia de los Muertos is a joyful time that helps families celebrate their memories through food, music, art and community traditions. This photo is from the 2024 event.
PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO
Rather than focusing on loss and sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates life, cherished memories and the connections that bring communities together. This photo is from Marion’s 2024 event.
PHOTO BY JOHN SACCO
For almost a decade, Marion has held this yearly event. And as in previous years, the ninth annual celebration will take place on the City Stage at Marion’s North Block and it will be a “a festival full of color, culture, and excitement."
Each weighs about the size of a medium lemon, about 82 to 91 grams, but can grow up to 11 pounds. That’s about the same weight as a cantaloupe.
This Saturday, Nov. 7, will mark the ninth annual Dia de los Muertos Marion Festival in downtown Marion. It will take place on the City Stage at Marion’s North Block from noon to 6 p.m. This photo is from the 2024 event.
The Mexican tradition is celebrated in early November. Dia de los Muertos is a joyful time that helps families celebrate their memories through food, music, art and community traditions. This photo is from the 2024 event.
For almost a decade, Marion has held this yearly event. And as in previous years, the ninth annual celebration will take place on the City Stage at Marion’s North Block and it will be a “a festival full of color, culture, and excitement."