Top Story Spotlight Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation Mike Conley Nov 2, 2026 Nov 2, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Juanita Doggett, who previously served on the City Council, returned to the council last year after winning the 2025 municipal election. She is in her fourth term as a council member. CITY OF MARION Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley On Monday, the city of Marion announced that council member Juanita Doggett has submitted her resignation from the Marion City Council, effective Thursday, Dec. 31.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQms@886EE[ H9@ AC6G:@FD=J D6CG65 @? 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Here's where Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating God's Pit Crew helps displaced couple move into fully furnished home in Nebo Ole Waterin’ Hole offers customizable dirty sodas, energy drinks in downtown Marion Bigfoot, ghosts and insight: Marion man's podcast preserves local history, stories, colorful characters Who will become the next James Bond? | Streamed & Screened podcast Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“pD :E D2JD :? t44=6D:2DE6D[ E96C6 :D 2 E:>6 2?5 D62D@? 7@C 6G6CJE9:?8[” D96 25565] “x E9:?< >J D62D@? 92D 2CC:G65] |J D:DE6C 2?5 x 2C6 A2CE @7 2 G6CJ D>2== 72>:=J[ 2?5 36:?8 E96C6 7@C @?6 2?@E96C 92D 2=H2JD 366? :>A@CE2?E E@ FD] pE E9:D DE286 :? >J =:76[ x 766= :E :D :>A@CE2?E E@ 36 4=@D6C E@ 72>:=J 2?5 >2<6 E92E 2 AC:@C:EJ]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“xE 92D 366? 2? 9@?@C 2?5 AC:G:=686 E@ D6CG6 E96 4:E:K6?D @7 E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@? 2?5 E@ H@C< H:E9 DF49 2? 6I46AE:@?2= 8C@FA @7 4:EJ DE277] x H@F=5 =:<6 E@ E92?< 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 92D DFAA@CE65 >6 @G6C E96 J62CD] %9:D H2D ?@E A2CE @7 >J A=2?[ 3FE =:76 92AA6?D[ 2?5 D@>6E:>6D H6 >FDE >2<6 564:D:@?D H6 ?6G6C 6IA64E65]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmQ%96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@? 6IE6?5D :ED D:?46C6 8C2E:EF56 E@ r@F?4:= |6>36C yF2?:E2 s@886EE 7@C 96C D6CG:46[ 565:42E:@?[ 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 4:E:K6?D @7 |2C:@?] “(6 2AAC64:2E6 E96 E:>6 D96 92D 56G@E65 E@ D6CG:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 H:D9 96C 2== E96 G6CJ 36DE :? 96C ?6IE 492AE6C[” C625D 2 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> E96 4:EJ]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmxE :D ?@E J6E <?@H? 9@H E96 G242?4J H:== 36 7:==65] %96C6 H:== ?@E 36 2 |2C:@? r:EJ r@F?4:= 6=64E:@? :? a_af]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions This year, two candidates are seeking election to one of the Marion seats on the McDowell County Board of Education. 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