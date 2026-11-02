Top Story Spotlight Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle Mike Conley Nov 2, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Old Fort's First Friday event grew from last year’s successful art walks and increased the variety of offerings to visitors to town. FACEBOOK Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley Old Fort’s First Friday event for November will feature live music, craft beverages and seasonal drinks, trivia games, a scavenger hunt and the town’s first-ever drum circle.kAm%96 pCC@H9625 v2==6CJ 2?5 E96 r@>>@? !:?6 2??@F?465 E92E ~=5 u@CE’D }@G6>36C u:CDE uC:52J 6G6?E H:== E2<6 A=246 uC:52J[ }@G] e]k^AmkAm%9:D 6G6?E 8C6H 7C@> =2DE J62C’D DF446DD7F= 2CE H2=<D 2?5 :?4C62D65 2 G2C:6EJ @7 @776C:?8D E@ G:D:E@CD E@ E@H?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“pCE 42? DE:== 36 6?;@J65 2E 2 G2C:6EJ @7 G6?F6D :? 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Here's where Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others NC joins federal lawsuit about deceptive pricing practices by Dollar General Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Ole Waterin’ Hole offers customizable dirty sodas, energy drinks in downtown Marion Bigfoot, ghosts and insight: Marion man's podcast preserves local history, stories, colorful characters Who will become the next James Bond? | Streamed & Screened podcast Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Documentary takes unique way to tell Elizabeth Holmes’ story kAm|FD:4 :D 36:?8 25565 E9:D J62C] *@F 42? 6?;@J 2 3=F68C2DD ;2> 2E ~=5 u@CE *@82] p =@42= 32?5[ %96 w2AAJ t?49:=252D[ H:== A=2J 2E (92=6J’D u2C> qC6H6CJ] p }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 32?5[ %96 rCJDE2= u@F?E2:?D[ H:== 3C:?8 2 >:I @7 3=F68C2DD[ 4@F?ECJ[ ;2KK 2?5 C@4< 2E E96 p|q^|@56C? p=496>:DE[ H96C6 2 5:DE:==6CJ E@FC 2?5 E2DE:?8 H:== 36 762EFC65]k^AmkAm$66<6C r@7766 H:== 36 @A6? =2E6[ H96C6 D62D@?2= 5C:?<D 42? 36 6?;@J65 H9:=6 2 sy DA:?D EF?6D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAmu:?2==J[ 3C:?8 J@FC 5CF> :?E@ E@H? 2?5 A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday This event on Friday marks the finale of the first season for the Sugar Hill Market. Check out free trick-or-treating, other Halloween events in and near McDowell County Trick-or-treating in downtown Old Fort will take place from 4-9 p.m. Marion author Roxy Taylor to celebrate national book launch with '80s roller skating party The launch of this new novel will not take place at Bigfoot Books & Brews. Instead, it will take place on Tuesday, Nov 3, at 5 p.m. at Mar… Clocks change this weekend. Here's why we have daylight saving time to begin with In a few short days, daylight saving time comes to an end in western North Carolina, and for many in the United States, time will "fall back" … NC Aquarium welcomes 5 baby otters. 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