Sugar Hill Market, the new farmers market and event space for Marion, will have a Halloween celebration on Friday complete with a trunk or treat, vendors and even a Haunted Barn.
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This event on Friday, Oct. 30, marks the finale of the first season for the Sugar Hill Market. The new farmers market for Marion opened in August. It is open on Fridays from 4-9 p.m. from August through October.
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The Spooktacular will take place from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Resilience Ranch, located at 8331 Sugar Hill Road south of Marion.
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This Friday, Oct. 30, the Sugar Hill Market will end its first season with Trunk or Treat and some kid-friendly haunts in the barn. The market will also host a raffle for a basket full of local goods for your home.
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Aerial dancer Katie Harmon will be a special guest and there will be more vendors and entertainment.
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The nonprofit is based at Resilience Ranch, a 36-acre property along Sugar Hill Road that is planned for eight acres of agriculture, 18 acres of forested trails and recreation and a planned inn for overnight guests. The remainder of the property will offer rental opportunities for places to stay, entertain and visit.
This event on Friday, Oct. 30, marks the finale of the first season for the Sugar Hill Market. The new farmers market for Marion opened in August. It is open on Fridays from 4-9 p.m. from August through October.
This Friday, Oct. 30, the Sugar Hill Market will end its first season with Trunk or Treat and some kid-friendly haunts in the barn. The market will also host a raffle for a basket full of local goods for your home.
The nonprofit is based at Resilience Ranch, a 36-acre property along Sugar Hill Road that is planned for eight acres of agriculture, 18 acres of forested trails and recreation and a planned inn for overnight guests. The remainder of the property will offer rental opportunities for places to stay, entertain and visit.