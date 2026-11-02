After more than two years of displacement following Hurricane Helene, Jamie and Shannon Honeycutt recently stepped through the doors of a brand-new home in Nebo.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
As Shannon Honeycutt approached the home for the first time, God’s Pit Crew co-founder Terri Johnson reflected on the long road that had led to the moment. “I know you thought, ‘Will this day ever come?’” Johnson said.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
For the Honeycutts, the day for their new home arrived surrounded by many of the people who helped make it possible.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
More than 100 God’s Pit Crew volunteers from across the nation contributed their time and labor to help construct and prepare the home.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The Honeycutt home is the second of eight planned homes within the “Community of Hope” in Nebo. Six additional families will ultimately receive homes within the community as construction continues in the months ahead.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
For Jamie Honeycutt, the space itself represented a major change from the camper where the couple had been living. He reflected on how difficult it had become to find room for their belongings, particularly their clothing. Inside their new home, each bedroom now offers a full closet and space they had gone without for so long.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
From the furniture and appliances to the dishes, cookware, cleaning supplies and household essentials, the home had been completely prepared for the Honeycutt family before they ever walked through the door.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The ministry has now provided nearly 60 new homes to families like the Honeycutts in communities impacted by the storm, while additional homes continue to take shape in other regions.
After more than two years of displacement following Hurricane Helene, Jamie and Shannon Honeycutt recently stepped through the doors of a brand-new home in Nebo — one filled not only with furniture and appliances, but with thoughtful details prepared especially for their family.
As Shannon Honeycutt approached the home for the first time, God’s Pit Crew co-founder Terri Johnson reflected on the long road that had led to the moment. “I know you thought, ‘Will this day ever come?’” Johnson said.
The Honeycutt home is the second of eight planned homes within the “Community of Hope” in Nebo. Six additional families will ultimately receive homes within the community as construction continues in the months ahead.
For Jamie Honeycutt, the space itself represented a major change from the camper where the couple had been living. He reflected on how difficult it had become to find room for their belongings, particularly their clothing. Inside their new home, each bedroom now offers a full closet and space they had gone without for so long.
From the furniture and appliances to the dishes, cookware, cleaning supplies and household essentials, the home had been completely prepared for the Honeycutt family before they ever walked through the door.