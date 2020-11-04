Update: McDowell voters choose their leaders in 2020 election

Based on the unofficial results from Election Night, Amy Moomaw and Donnie Suttles won the two available Marion seats on the McDowell County Board of Education while Beth Lolley Silver was overwhelmingly elected to the Old Fort seat.
In addition, Michelle Pupoh will become the first person to hold the newly created West Marion seat on the Board of Education and long-time member Terry English had a new lead over his opponent Jimmy Allison in the race for the North Cove seat on the board.
The unofficial results from Tuesday night are based on all 17 precincts in McDowell reporting. These results also include the early voting period, which had a record turnout for McDowell, and the absentees by mail.
The McDowell County Board of Education gained three new members Tuesday evening.
Amy Moomaw, an incumbent, was the top vote-getter and won another term with 8,124 while political newcomer Suttles came in second with 7,381 votes in the race for the two available Marion seats on the School Board.
“It is overwhelming and humbling when the people in the community you live entrust you with their votes to oversee and guide our school system,” said Moomaw to The McDowell News. “I am just really thrilled and I am looking forward to working with our three new School Board members and the board as a whole.”
Suttles could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The other candidates for the Marion seats were Angela Allen-Helms (6,980), Chad Marsh (6,937) and Doug McCraw (5,925).
In the contest for the Old Fort seat on the School Board, Beth Silver, another political newcomer, came out the clear winner with 13,811 votes while her challenger Phyllis Davis Ennis received 4,963.
“I would just like to thank all the voters in McDowell County for the turnout we had,” said Silver to The McDowell News. “I am excited about continuing the next part of my journey with students, staff and families in McDowell County schools.”
In the race for the West Marion seat on the board, Pupoh got 7,122 votes while Charlotte Bright got 6,195 votes and Ethan Boyles, who withdrew from the race, got 5,048.
Pupoh issued a statement on Facebook.
"Nothing is official yet, but I would like to thank all of the McDowell County voters who turned out at the polls and placed their confidence in me!" she posted. "I am grateful for all of the people who worked on my behalf spreading the word, placing signs, and telling their family and friends about me. I want to thank my opponent Charlotte Ballew Bright. She is a worthy opponent, and according to my husband, the nicest woman he has ever met."
"If all continues in the same direction the polls displayed yesterday, I will be honored to serve the families and kids of McDowell County as their West Marion Representative," Pupoh added in her post.
In the contest for the North Cove seat, it was extremely close. English won 9,622 while his challenger Jimmy Allison got 9,589, a difference of just 33 votes.
“It was an awfully close race and I am glad it was in my favor,” said English to The McDowell News. “It is reassuring to know that people still trust me to look out for their interests as far as the school system is concerned. Even though I have won, I still had to get up and go to the barn this morning, so life goes on.”
Since Jimmy Allison trailed by only 33 votes, there is speculation about him possibly calling for a recount.
Elections Director Kim Welborn there are still some provisional ballots as well as absentees my mail that came in on Election Day. They will be counted by the Board of Elections on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“(Allison) cannot call for a recount until all the other votes are tabulated,” said Welborn.
When contacted by The McDowell News, Jimmy Allison said he is taking a wait and see approach regarding a recount of the North Cove seat race.
Local voters also cast their ballots for a McDowell County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Beverly Lonon Foster won the position with 17,783 votes. There were no other candidates.
The races for the McDowell County Board of Education and the Soil and Water Conservation District are non-partisan.
But in the partisan races, Republicans again prevailed in McDowell County with almost no Democratic opposition.
Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis were elected to the McDowell County Commission and Lydia Effler was elected to the Register of Deeds office.
Those races were previously decided in the local Republican primary and they faced no Democratic opposition. But their names were still on the ballot for the general election. Chris Allison got 14,586 and Ellis got 14,289. Both will become the two newest members of the McDowell County Commission.
“I am very excited to see McDowell County voters turn out at a 77% turnout rate. I am looking forward to getting to work for the people of McDowell County and I hope to help bring success to the county,” said Chris Allison to The McDowell News.
“It is an honor to be chosen as one of the new county commissioners,” said Ellis to The McDowell News. “Politically, I have greatly enjoyed serving as the Old Fort School Board representative for McDowell County School for the last 10 years. With our school system now having all schools either meeting or exceeding growth, all students having one-to-one Chromebooks, and a new school in Old Fort, just to name a few things, I feel that is why people voted and supported me to be one of their new commissioners. I look forward to serving with the rest of the commissioners and working hard for our county and all of the people.”
Support Local Journalism
Effler received 19,404 votes to become the next Register of Deeds.
“I am just humbled and honored by the overwhelming support I received,” she said. “I just want to thank the citizens of McDowell County.”
Voters in McDowell County also made their choices for the N.C. House of Representatives. Republican Dudley Greene was easily elected to the 85th District seat. He defeated challenger Ted Remington, who was the only local Democrat to run for office this year. The 85th District seat covers Avery, Mitchell and McDowell. Both Greene, a former McDowell sheriff, and Remington are from Marion.
Voters in McDowell gave Greene 17,089 votes while Remington received 5,256 here.
“Thank you! As I wait for results from one more precinct to come in, it appears we may be headed for a win in our N.C. House race,” Greene stated Tuesday night on Facebook. “I am humbled more than words can express with the level of support we received and I will be honored more than I can ever say to serve as Representative for this district I am privileged to call my home!”
Local voters again gave their strong support to Republican Ralph Hise in the race for the 47th District in the N.C. Senate. Hise defeated his Democratic opponent David Wheeler. The 47th District covers Madison, Yancey, Avery, Mitchell, McDowell and Rutherford counties.
Voters in McDowell gave Hise 16,059 votes while Wheeler received 6,175 here. Both men are from Spruce Pine.
One statewide contest in particular that is of strong interest for McDowell voters is the race for the N.C. Commissioner of Labor. Josh Dobson, a former McDowell commissioner and state representative, was the Republican candidate for N.C. Labor commissioner. He faced Democratic candidate Jessica Holmes of Raleigh during the general November election across North Carolina.
Dobson emerged the winner in the statewide contest with 51% of the vote. Holmes got 49%. Here in McDowell, he got 16,981 in his home county while Holmes got 5,516 votes in McDowell.
“I am just so grateful for McDowell County taking a chance on me as a county commissioner 10 years ago and then my time representing McDowell in the state House,” said Dobson to The McDowell News. “I look forward to becoming the next N.C. Commissioner of Labor.”
Another political contest that attracted much local interest was the race for the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Madison Cawthorn had no trouble carrying McDowell County with 16,282 votes. His Democratic opponent Moe Davis only got 5,686 in McDowell. Across the 11th District, Cawthorn defeated Davis to become the next member of the U.S. House from western North Carolina.
At around 10 p.m., Davis conceded the race to Cawthorn.
“I’m grateful to over 1,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly to help me try to bring better days to western North Carolina,” said Davis in his concession statement. “I’ll be forever grateful for their support. But the voters have spoken and while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision. We live in a divided America and a divided western North Carolina. It is now up to those elected to find a way to heal the divisions, seek common ground and work together to reduce poverty, increase access to healthcare and protect our precious environment. There is a lot of work to do. We are here to help.”
Corey MacKinnon of Marion was elected to become a District Court judge for District 29A. The Republican MacKinnon faced no formal opposition and got 18,928 votes.
On Tuesday night, MacKinnon issued a statement on Facebook.
“Thank you again to those that have supported me and my campaign over the past 3 years!” he stated. “I am humbled that over 40,000 people have trusted me to serve as your newest District Court Judge. I will not let you down! Thank you!”
McDowell County voters also gave their strong support for Republican Dan Forest in the race for governor of North Carolina. But Forest could not overcome Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper in the statewide race. Cooper was easily re-elected to another term as governor.
Here in McDowell, Forest got 15,718 while Cooper received 6,826.
Likewise, McDowell voters backed political newcomer and conservative hero Mark Robinson for the office of lieutenant governor. Robinson, a Republican, received 16,767 here in McDowell while his Democratic opponent Yvonne Holley only got 5,760. Robinson won in the statewide race and will become the first African-American to become lieutenant governor of North Carolina.
Likewise in the race for the U.S. Senate, McDowell voters also gave their strong support for Republican Thom Tillis, who was seeking re-election. Tillis got 15,854 in McDowell while his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham got only 5,906 here. Tillis won the statewide contest and will get another term as a U.S. senator from North Carolina.
And in the race for the White House, McDowell County voters again gave their strong backing to President Donald Trump. Trump won 16,839 votes in McDowell. Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger, got only 5,807 votes in McDowell. The percentage for Trump in McDowell was 73.45% while Biden’s was 25.33%. That is very similar to the results from the 2016 election.
The total results for McDowell were late coming in and the wait stretched past midnight. Welborn said late Wednesday morning there were problems with printing out the results at four precincts: West Marion, North Cove, Marion No. 2 and Pleasant Gardens. That was the hold up in getting all the results for McDowell County, she said.
Other than that, there were no other problems in the voting on Election Day.
“Everything else went really well,” she added.
The unofficial results included the early voting, absentees by mail and the voting on Election Day.
The Board of Elections will meet Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. for the canvass and the local results will be declared official.
What is unique about the 2020 election was the massive voter turnout. Welborn said 75% of the registered voters in McDowell came out to vote, especially during the early or one-stop period. That makes it the highest turnout in recent memory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!