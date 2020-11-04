Update: McDowell voters choose their leaders in 2020 election

The races for the McDowell County Board of Education and the Soil and Water Conservation District are non-partisan.

But in the partisan races, Republicans again prevailed in McDowell County with almost no Democratic opposition.

Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis were elected to the McDowell County Commission and Lydia Effler was elected to the Register of Deeds office.

Those races were previously decided in the local Republican primary and they faced no Democratic opposition. But their names were still on the ballot for the general election. Chris Allison got 14,586 and Ellis got 14,289. Both will become the two newest members of the McDowell County Commission.

“I am very excited to see McDowell County voters turn out at a 77% turnout rate. I am looking forward to getting to work for the people of McDowell County and I hope to help bring success to the county,” said Chris Allison to The McDowell News.