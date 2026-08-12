Western North Carolina farmers can apply for $10,000 grants Mike Conley Aug 12, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WNC Communities announced that the WNC AgOptions grant program is now accepting proposals for the 2027 grant cycle.kAm%96 AC@8C2> 4@?E:?F6D :ED =@?8 EC25:E:@? @7 96=A:?8 72>:=J 72C>D :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 DEC6?8E96? E96:C 3FD:?6DD6D E9C@F89 AC@;64ED E92E :?4C62D6 677:4:6?4J[ 5:G6CD:7J :?4@>6[ :>AC@G6 AC@7:E23:=:EJ 2?5 DFAA@CE =@?8\E6C> DFDE2:?23:=:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm%96 a_af 4J4=6 :D >256 A@DD:3=6 E9C@F89 E96 4@?E:?F65 DFAA@CE @7 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 %@3244@ %CFDE uF?5 r@>>:DD:@?] vC2?ED @7 S`_[___ H:== 36 2H2C565 E@ 6=:8:3=6 72C> 3FD:?6DD6D 7@C AC@;64ED E92E DEC6?8E96? @C 6IA2?5 E96:C @A6C2E:@?D]k^Am kAm“%96 }]r] %@3244@ %CFDE uF?5 r@>>:DD:@? :D AC@F5 E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 (}r r@>>F?:E:6D :? DFAA@CE:?8 72C>6CD 24C@DD E96 C68:@?] %9C@F89 E96 (}r p8~AE:@?D AC@8C2>[ 72C>6CD 42? DEC6?8E96? E96:C 6I:DE:?8 @A6C2E:@?D @C 6IA=@C6 :??@G2E:G6 ?6H G6?EFC6D E92E 96=A 6?DFC6 =@?8\E6C> AC@7:E23:=:EJ 2?5 DFDE2:?23:=:EJ[” D2:5 q:== %628F6[ 492:C @7 E96 }]r] %@3244@ %CFDE uF?5 r@>>:DD:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Marion radio station moves to new location Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged Morganton Chicken Salad Chick to open soon. 1st 100 customers get free chicken salad for a year Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent McDowell County considering 1-year data center moratorium; public hearing scheduled 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras How many NC high school athletes are getting paid this year? New report out on NIL deals kAmu2C>6CD :?E6C6DE65 :? 2AA=J:?8 >FDE 4@?E24E E96:C 4@F?EJ r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@? p86?E 3J uC:52J[ ~4E] h[ E@ 5:D4FDD E96:C AC@A@D65 AC@;64E] p7E6C >2<:?8 E92E 4@?E24E[ 2AA=:42?ED >FDE DF3>:E E96 C6BF:C65 x?E6?E E@ pAA=J 7@C> 3J uC:52J[ ~4E] h[ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^_g_gae\>>?\?6HD\28C:4F=EFC68C2?EDQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm9EEADi^^8@]?4DF]65F^H?428@AEafk^2m] r@>A=6E65 92C54@AJ @C 5:8:E2= 2AA=:42E:@?D >FDE 36 C646:G65 3J ``idh A]>] @? |@?52J[ }@G] h[ E@ 36 4@?D:56C65 7@C C6G:6H[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“(6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 72C>6CD 92G6 2=H2JD D9@H? 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ C6D:=:6?46[ 4C62E:G:EJ 2?5 56E6C>:?2E:@?[” D2:5 y6??:76C u6CC6[ 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 (}r r@>>F?:E:6D] “(}r p8~AE:@?D 8:G6D E96> AC24E:42= C6D@FC46D E@ DEC6?8E96? E96:C 3FD:?6DD6D[ 252AE E@ 492?8:?8 4@?5:E:@?D 2?5 3F:=5 2 >@C6 DFDE2:?23=6 7FEFC6] (96? H6 :?G6DE :? @FC 72C>D[ H6 :?G6DE :? E96 DEC6?8E9 @7 @FC CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D 2?5 E96 C68:@? 2D 2 H9@=6]”k^Am kAm$:?46 a__c[ (}r p8~AE:@?D 92D 2H2C565 >@C6 E92? f__ 8C2?ED E@E2=:?8 ?62C=J Sc >:==:@?[ 4C62E:?8 C62= >@>6?EF> :? =@42= 28C:4F=EFC6] %96D6 :?G6DE>6?ED 92G6 96=A65 72C>D 364@>6 >@C6 677:4:6?E[ :>AC@G6 AC@7:E23:=:EJ 2?5 DFAA@CE E96 =@42= 7@@5 64@?@>J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm(}r p8~AE:@?D 8C2?ED C65F46 7:?2?4:2= C:D< 2?5 AC@G:56 AC24E:42= DFAA@CE[ 6?23=:?8 D>2== 72>:=J 72C>D E@ AFCDF6 3@=5 :562D 2?5 C6>2:? G:23=6 7@C 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D] %96 C6DF=E :D >@C6 =@42= 7@@5[ DEC@?86C CFC2= 64@?@>:6D[ 2?5 2 566A6C 4@??64E:@? E@ @FC C68:@?’D 28C:4F=EFC2= 96C:E286]k^AmkAmQx? E96 7246 @7 C:D:?8 56G6=@A>6?E AC6DDFC6D[ 8C2?ED =:<6 p8~AE:@?D 2C6 ?@E ;FDE 2 7:?2?4:2= =:76=:?6 :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2j E96J 2C6 2? :?G6DE>6?E :? E96 G6CJ :56?E:EJ @7 @FC C68:@?] %96J 6>A@H6C 72C>6CD E@ :??@G2E6[ 5:G6CD:7J 2?5 252AE[ 6?DFC:?8 E92E E96 C:49 28C:4F=EFC2= 96C:E286 E92E 567:?6D @FC >@F?E2:?D C6>2:?D 2 G:3C2?E 2?5 C6D:=:6?E A2CE @7 @FC 7FEFC6[” D2:5 z2C6? q=265@H[ 6IE6?D:@? 286?E :? w6?56CD@? r@F?EJ 2?5 492:C @7 E96 (}r p8~AE:@?D DE66C:?8 4@>>:EE66]k^Am kAm(}r r@>>F?:E:6D[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@? E92E 92D DFAA@CE65 28C:4F=EFC6 :? E96 C68:@? D:?46 `hcf[ 25>:?:DE6CD E96 (}r p8~AE:@?D AC@8C2>] $E66C:?8 4@>>:EE66 >6>36CD :?4=F56 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> }]r] r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?[ E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 U2>Aj r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D >2C<6E:?8 5:G:D:@?[ (}r r@>>F?:E:6D[ pAA2=249:2? $FDE2:?23=6 p8C:4F=EFC6 !C@;64E[ 2?5 @E96C =6256CD :? 28C:3FD:?6DD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H?428@AE:@?D]@C8QmHHH]H?428@AE:@?D]@C8k^2m] p55:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? :D 2G2:=23=6 7C@> }]r] r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@? 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]46D]?4DF]65FQmHHH]46D]?4DF]65Fk^2m[ E96 }]r] %@3244@ %CFDE uF?5 r@>>:DD:@? 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E@3244@ECFDE7F?5]@C8QmHHH]E@3244@ECFDE7F?5]@C8k^2m[ 2?5 (}r r@>>F?:E:6D 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H?44@>>F?:E:6D]@C8QmHHH]H?44@>>F?:E:6D]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Mooresville police complete Flock camera use audit; no more officers will be charged One officer was charged as a result of the Mooresville Police Department's audit of their Flock Safety system. 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras "It all goes up in smoke when you have cops like this violating the system," the Mooresville police chief said. How many NC high school athletes are getting paid this year? New report out on NIL deals More North Carolina high school athletes are financially benefiting from their name, image and likeness, but a new report shows they’re not ge… These 5 North Carolina football newcomers could be pivotal for Belichick in 2026 Reigning ACC sacks leader Melkart Abou Jaoude is back for UNC football, but the Tar Heels will have to replace several key starters entering t… Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Knowing the day would come and after three years of researchers preparing for its arrival, the invader has finally reached North Carolina. Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Recommended for you