Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM EDT Aug 10, 2026 16 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 15 mph and will impact southwestern Catawba and southeastern Burke Counties through 5:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:ValdeseSouth Mountains State ParkCooksvillePropstPleasant GroveWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hailImpacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Safety Tips: People are also reading… Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Marion radio station moves to new location McDowell County to consider possible data center moratorium at Monday meeting U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announces he will drop his reelection bid Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion bookstore to host author event, book signing 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras Marion YMCA gets new executive director McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire How many NC high school athletes are getting paid this year? New report out on NIL deals If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose items to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump Signs Order to Reduce Childhood Vaccines Donald Trump took secret flight out of Turkey over Iran threat, the Washington Post reports Donald Trump took secret flight out of Turkey over Iran threat, the Washington Post reports Mooresville police chief discusses public concerns over Flock Safety cameras Mooresville police chief discusses public concerns over Flock Safety cameras Thousands Evacuated As Wildfires Rage In Western US And Canada Thousands Evacuated As Wildfires Rage In Western US And Canada Recommended for you