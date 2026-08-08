Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 PM EDT Aug 8, 2026 Aug 8, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Torrential Rainfall and Thunderstorms Impacting Northwestern Catawba CountyWhat’s Happening:A series of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are moving east at 10 mph, affecting the Hickory area. This weather pattern is expected to continue until 1:00 PM EDT.Affected Areas:HickorySt. StephensLongviewConoverMountain ViewWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Rainfall rates up to 3 inches per hour.Thunderstorms moving east at 10 mph.Impacts: Flooding in areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses.Rapid rises in small stream water levels. People are also reading… Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when Bella Donna Beauty in downtown Marion aims to make people feel their best Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial Marion YMCA gets new executive director NC couple was shot while sleeping in home, later buried in park, search warrant says Marion radio station moves to new location Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed McDowell County Register of Deeds Lydia Effler to retire U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announces he will drop his reelection bid Invasive honeybee-killing hornet discovered in NC for the first time. Here's where Read motion filed claiming man convicted of killing Zilpha Lowery in innocent Retiring McDowell County sheriff honored with awards, recognitions 1 Mooresville officer arrested, 10 others under investigation for misuse of Flock cameras Who will replace Chuck Edwards? GOP begins search for new candidate Marion man charged with 10 counts sexual exploitation of a minor Safety Tips:Avoid flooded roads and areas with poor drainage.Seek higher ground if threatened by rising flood waters.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Evening An image of a funnel cloud in western NC went viral Tuesday. It wasn't real. It was never meant to be public, creator says. Watch Now: Related Video Trump Renews Effort to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook | Battle Over Federal Reserve Independence Atlantic May See No Storms in August Atlantic May See No Storms in August AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target AI Designs New Drug to Attack 'Undruggable' Cancer Target Trump Denies U.S. Weapons Shortage, Vows Action Over Leaks Trump Denies U.S. Weapons Shortage, Vows Action Over Leaks Recommended for you