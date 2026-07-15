Featured Top Story Spotlight Assessments show streams around Lake James impacted by Hurricane Helene, but on the mend Mike Conley Jul 15, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Lake James Environmental Association volunteers work in a stream. SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley A new report from the Lake James Environmental Association looks at how local streams are recovering from the impact of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.kAm%96 {2<6 y2>6D t?G:C@?>6?E2= pDD@4:2E:@?[ 2 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@? 6DE23=:D965 :? `hfb E@ AC@E64E {2<6 y2>6D 2?5 :ED H2E6CD965[ 92D DEF5:65 DEC62>D 2?5 H2E6CD:56 923:E2ED 2?5 9@H E96J 2C6 C64@G6C:?8 7C@> w6=6?6’D :>A24E]k^Am Lake James Environmental Association volunteers have been performing stream and riparian habitat assessments since 2017. These photos show how the North Fork of the Catawba River has changed. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm'@=F?E66CD 92G6 366? A6C7@C>:?8 DEC62> 2?5 C:A2C:2? 923:E2E 2DD6DD>6?ED D:?46 a_`f] %9@D6 2DD6DD>6?ED 92G6 8:G6? E96 @C82?:K2E:@?VD G@=F?E66CD 2?5 6IA6CED 2 “32D6=:?6” @7 923:E2E 52E2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? 7C@> E96 2DD@4:2E:@?] k^Am Armstrong Creek at U.S. Highway 221 before and after Hurricane Helene. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm$:?46 uC:52J[ yF?6 `h[ G@=F?E66CD 92G6 4@>A=6E65 DEC62> 923:E2E 2DD6DD>6?ED 2E `c D:E6D 24C@DD E96 {2<6 y2>6D H2E6CD965] %96 2DD6DD>6?ED FD6 2 D4@C:?8 DJDE6> 56G6=@A65 3J E96 }]r] s:G:D:@? @7 (2E6C #6D@FC46D H:E9 D4@C6D C2?8:?8 7C@> _ E@ `__]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds Owner of critical unpreserved acre along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC agrees to sell State Health Plan brings back Blue Cross NC, approves Novant and UNC Health deals 90 mph tornado touched down in Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln counties; toppled camper, trees Lawmakers demand WNBA accountability after ‘attacks’ on Caitlin Clark NC has changed teacher licensure laws. How it could impact your child’s school North Carolina expands driver's license renewals, ends seven-year plate replacement Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6=6?6 D6G6C6=J 52>2865 E96 923:E2E 2=@?8 >2?J @7 E96 =@42= DEC62>D[ 564C62D:?8 E96 923:E2E D4@C6 24C@DD `g D2>A=65 D:E6D 3J 2? 2G6C286 @7 >@C6 E92? `b A@:?ED[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 2DD@4:2E:@?] k^AmkAm“%96 8@@5 ?6HD :D E92E H96? H6 4@>A2C6 E9:D J62C’D D4@C6D E@ E96 2DD6DD>6?ED A6C7@C>65 D@@? 27E6C w6=6?6[ H6 D66 D:8?:7:42?E C64@G6CJ :? DEC62> 2?5 C:A2C:2? 923:E2E[” C625D 2 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> E96 2DD@4:2E:@?]k^Am kAmu@C 6I2>A=6ik^Am kF=mk=:m%H@ D:E6D 2=@?8 E96 }@CE9 u@C< @7 E96 r2E2H32 #:G6C 925 D4@C6D :>AC@G6 3J 2? 2G6C286 @7 ?62C=J bd A@:?ED]k^=:mk=:m$:E6D 2=@?8 |:== rC66< :? 2?5 23@G6 ~=5 u@CE 925 D4@C6D :>AC@G6 3J >@C6 E92? `g A@:?ED]k^=:mk=:mp D:E6 @? |24<6J rC66< D2H 2? :>AC@G6>6?E @7 ag A@:?ED]k^=:mk=:mrFCE:D rC66<[ pC>DEC@?8 rC66< 2?5 @E96C D:E6D 6G2=F2E65[ D@>6 @7 H9:49 H6C6 =6DD :>A24E65 3J w6=6?6[ D9@H65 @?=J D>2== G2C:2E:@?D 7C@> =2DE J62C’D A@DE\w6=6?6 2DD6DD>6?ED] $6G6C2= D:E6D D4@C65 D=:89E=J =@H6C E9:D J62C E92? :>>65:2E6=J 27E6C w6=6?6]k^=:mk^F=m Lake James Environmental Association volunteers have completed stream habitat assessments at 14 sites across the Lake James watershed. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm#6646 t?G:C@?>6?E2= $6CG:46D :D 5@:?8 E96 ?646DD2CJ =23@C2E@CJ H@C< E@ BF2?E:7J 9@H E96 >24C@:?G6CE63C2E6 W@C 2BF2E:4 “3F8”X 4@>>F?:E:6D 2C6 5@:?8] %96 {2<6 y2>6D t?G:C@?>6?E2= pDD@4:2E:@? H:== C6A@CE @? E9@D6 C6DF=ED 2?5 >@C6 923:E2E D4@C6D H96? E96J 2C6 2G2:=23=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 DE2E6>6?E]k^AmkAm“{ytp :D G6CJ 8C2E67F= E@ 2== E96 G@=F?E66CD H9@ 2DD:DE H:E9 923:E2E 2DD6DD>6?ED 2?5 >24C@:?G6CE63C2E6 D2>A=:?8[” C625D E96 DE2E6>6?E]k^Am Armstrong Creek at U.S. Highway 221 before and after Hurricane Helene. SUBMITTED PHOTO 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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