Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 PM EDT Jul 10, 2026 Jul 10, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving east at 25 mph, impacting the region until 3:00 PM EDT. These storms are capable of producing wind gusts and hail.Affected Areas:Catawba CountyLincoln CountyCentral Cleveland CountyNorthern Gaston CountySoutheastern Burke CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailImpacts: Potential for downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objects People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose outdoor items.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Temps this week expected to climb to 100 degrees to cap off July 4 holiday “The air is going to be not as humid as it typically is this time of year." Watch Now: Related Video More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially operational in West Palm Beach Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially operational in West Palm Beach Khamenei successor has yet to be seen as late ruler's funeral comes to a close Khamenei successor has yet to be seen as late ruler's funeral comes to a close Recommended for you