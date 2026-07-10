Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 6:32 PM EDT until FRI 7:15 PM EDT Jul 10, 2026 Jul 10, 2026 Updated 11 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Damaging Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:15 PM EDT. Severe thunderstorms are moving east at 35 mph, posing a threat to the area.Affected Areas:Catawba County, NCEastern Rutherford County, NCWestern Lincoln County, NCCentral Cleveland County, NCNorthwestern Gaston County, NCSoutheastern Burke County, NCWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphPenny size hailStorms located from 8 miles south of Morganton to 12 miles northeast of Rutherfordton Impacts:Possible damage to trees and power linesPotential power outages People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.Report any damage to the National Weather Service via phone, Facebook, or X with hashtag #nwsgsp.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Temps this week expected to climb to 100 degrees to cap off July 4 holiday “The air is going to be not as humid as it typically is this time of year." Watch Now: Related Video More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially operational in West Palm Beach Donald J. Trump International Airport is officially operational in West Palm Beach Khamenei successor has yet to be seen as late ruler's funeral comes to a close Khamenei successor has yet to be seen as late ruler's funeral comes to a close Recommended for you