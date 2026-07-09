Featured Top Story Spotlight Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Mike Conley Jul 9, 2026 Jul 9, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A meat processing plant in McDowell County got hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state.kAmp8C:4F=EFC6 r@>>:DD:@?6C $E6G6 %C@I=6C 2??@F?465 Sb]h >:==:@? :? 8C2?ED E92E H:== 7@4FD @? E96 6IA2?D:@? @7 >62E AC@46DD@CD[ G2=F6\25565 >2?F724EFC6CD 2?5 72C>6CD :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6]k^AmkAmq=F6C:586 !C@46DD:?8 :? |2C:@? C646:G65 2 8C2?E @7 Scd`[eb_ 7@C >62E AC@46DD:?8]k^AmkAmy@D9 2?5 pD9=6J r=2C< 2C6 E96 @H?6CD @7 q=F6C:586 !C@46DD:?8] xE :D 2 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6\:?DA64E65 >62E AC@46DD:?8 724:=:EJ =@42E65 :? |2C:@? @77 }]r] w:89H2J aae $@FE9]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? 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E96 28C:4F=EFC2= DFAA=J 492:? 2?5 @A6? ?6H 492??6=D 7@C }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 72C>6CD[” %C@I=6C D2:5 :? 2 C6=62D6] “qJ :?4C62D:?8 @FC :?\DE2E6 42A24:EJ 7@C 7@@5 AC@46DD:?8 2?5 28C:4F=EFC2= >2?F724EFC:?8[ H6’C6 6?DFC:?8 E92E >@C6 @7 E96 G2=F6 4C62E65 7C@> @FC 4@>>@5:E:6D DE2JD 96C6 2E 9@>6[ 36?67:E:?8 @FC 72C>6CD 2?5 4@>>F?:E:6D]”k^Am kAm%96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D 25>:?:DE6CD E96 }rp|!x AC@8C2> H:E9 7F?5:?8 AC@G:565 3J E96 }]r] v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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