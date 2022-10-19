Marion City Council endorses county’s plan for Maple Leaf Complex. A "baseball-themed," universally designed park that will serve children and adults of all abilities.”

The city of Marion is supporting McDowell County’s plan to make the Maple Leaf Sports Complex more accessible to all people, regardless of their abilities, by providing a new playground and fitness area.

The Marion City Council heard a presentation Tuesday evening from McDowell County representatives about the Maple Leaf Inclusive Recreation Project. County Commission Vice Chairman David Walker, county Recreation Director Chad Marsh and Management Assistant Lake Silver all appeared before the City Council. The county officials told the city officials about their plans for making Maple Leaf more accessible to all.

Through this effort, McDowell County seeks to construct “a baseball-themed, universally designed park that will serve children and adults of all abilities.” Located at 60 Finley Road, Maple Leaf Sports Complex is a baseball hub with four baseball fields, restrooms and a concession stand. “These amenities serve community members but the facility and the county underserve the county’s population with disabilities,” said Silver to the council.

To remedy this issue, the county plans to build a new playground with ramp-accessible attractions. The new playground would allow children with physical disabilities to roll or walk up ramps so they can enjoy slides and other playground equipment. Additionally, all ranges of emotional and cognitive abilities will be able to enjoy the sensory attractions around the play station. The play area will be designed around a baseball theme and “create a pleasing and cohesive environment.”

The second component of the upgraded park would be an all-accessible, outdoor, multi-user fitness area, which will probably be used by adults and senior citizens. At this attraction, all residents of McDowell could work on their personal wellness goals.

“McDowell County considers this component the highest priority so we can better serve our 3,126 veterans with disabilities who have served us,” said Silver to the council. “Many of the attractions in the fitness area will be wheelchair and handicap accessible.”

The project includes a paved trail along the park’s border where all people can travel while watching the ball games or playing with friends. Lastly, the project would include new picnic areas that are more inclusive with persons with disabilities, according to county officials.

“Our vision is for this space to be utilized for citizens to break bread with others, watch a ball game and learn from each other about the challenges individuals with disabilities and veterans face,” said Silver to the council. “If awarded, McDowell County would go through the necessary process for selecting a qualified playground architect with universal design experience.”

Last year, McDowell County Parks and Recreation partnered with Little League to consolidate sports programs and more than 740 children signed up to play T-ball, softball or baseball. It created a big influx of people at Maple Leaf and other sports facilities in McDowell. Unfortunately, it highlighted a significant problem with Parks and Recreation in McDowell County. The county department does not operate any disability-friendly recreation attractions and the programs and facilities leave out people with disabilities who comprise 15.3% of the local community, according to Marsh.

McDowell County has already agreed to pay for the grading and preparation of the site. The county has secured Cunningham Recreation as a partner. In addition, the county has been awarded matching money from Cunningham Recreation, an exclusive distributor of GameTime playground equipment, to help pay for the playground and exercise equipment costs. A state recreation grant is the last piece needed to kick off the project.

“Our baseball-themed park will be a home run for our amazing citizens,” said Silver to the council.

After giving their presentation, the county representatives asked the city of Marion for their endorsement of this effort. The county is seeking a grant through the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Accessibility for Parks program. Applicants can request a maximum of $500,000. This is similar to what the city of Marion did when it was trying to repair and upgrade the Marion Community Building’s park.

City of Marion officials said they were happy to endorse this effort by McDowell County. “This is very exciting,” said Mayor Steve Little.

Council agreed to endorse this project and send a letter of support to state officials.

After this action, one of the council members brought up the unfinished matter about the skatepark.

Since March 2021, both city of Marion and McDowell County officials have looked for a new place for the skatepark because the county is planning to make improvements to the recreation facility on West Court Street. One of the proposed improvements involves the construction of a new entrance to the property from West Court Street and an expanded parking lot since parking and site access have been major concerns of patrons over the years. This will result in having to find a new location for the skatepark.

The Marion-McDowell County Skatepark provides a central and safe place for skateboarding and in-line skating enthusiasts to enjoy their sports. Opened in 2006 at the county’s Recreation Center, the skatepark was a joint project by both the city of Marion and McDowell County. It was built after local officials heard numerous complaints from property and business owners about skateboarders using their properties for the sport and causing damage.

Both the former Drexel Heritage site and the adjacent parking lot have been looked at and considered not suitable for the skateboard park. Local officials continue searching for a new location.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Council Member Chet Effler said “Let’s work on that skatepark.” He urged fellow council members and county officials alike to “take an aggressive look at saving the skatepark.”