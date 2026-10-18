Top Story Spotlight McDowell commissioners, Old Fort aldermen to meet Monday Mike Conley Oct 18, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold their regular meetings on Monday.kAmu:CDE[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 9@=5 E96:C C68F=2C E9:C5 |@?52J =F?49 >66E:?8 2E ``ib_ 2]>] |@?52J 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C 2? FA52E6 7C@> wF>2? $6CG:46D s:C64E@C $2C29 qC6H6C] p C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 @7 E96 u@@E9:==D #68:@?2= r@>>:DD:@? H:== 8:G6 2 C6A@CE 23@FE E96 uC665@> {:76 EC2?D:E:@?2= 9@FD:?8 677@CE]k^Am kAmpDD:DE2?E $49@@= $FA6C:?E6?56?E r925 |2CD9 H:== 8:G6 2?@E96C C6A@CE 23@FE E96 ?6H 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= 7@C |2C:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Retired state trooper donates $2,000 to support McDowell Tech BLET cadets When will Copper Penny Grill open in Marion? Owners provide update on plans McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Carson Gowan has dedicated his life to community Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop UPDATE: Fly-In event at Marion's Shiflet Field rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24 JD Vance to rally Republicans in western North Carolina on Monday 6 events with free admission happening in and around Hickory this weekend McDowell candidates weigh in on affordability, mental health and Helene recovery Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation Liberty Coin & Bullion brings rare coins, currency and collectibles to Marion kAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C 23@FE E96 w6=6?6 =@42= 8@G6C?>6?E 42A:E2= 8C2?E AC@8C2>[ E96 AC@A@D65 a_af C62AAC2:D2= D4965F=6 2?5 E96 vC66? {:89E AC@4=2>2E:@?]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@?[ E96 ~=5 u@CE q@2C5 @7 p=56C>6? H:== 9@=5 E96 >@?E9=J >66E:?8 @? |@?52J]k^AmkAm%96 ~=5 u@CE 3@2C5 H:== >66E 2E e A]>] 2E E96 %@H? w2==]k^Am kAm%96 E@H? 2=56C>6? H:== 4@?D:56C @=5 2?5 ?6H 3FD:?6DD 2?5 =:<6=J C646:G6 2 C6A@CE 7C@> E96 ~=5 u@CE q62FE:7:42E:@? r@>>:EE66]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE |@?52JVD ~=5 u@CE p=56C>6? >66E:?8 H2D ?@E 2G2:=23=6 2D @7 5625=:?6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell candidates weigh in on affordability, mental health and Helene recovery The forum took place Thursday at the Marion Community Building, and a big crowd attended the event, which was hosted by West Marion Inc. 2027 Social Security COLA increase confirmed. Many feel it's too low The Social Security Administration has confirmed that more than 70 million recipients will get their largest increase in payments since 2022. Candidate for P.G. seat on McDowell Board of Education answers questions This year, two candidates are seeking election to the Pleasant Gardens seat on the McDowell County Board of Education. One candidate is the Re… McDowell County Candidates Forum set for Thursday, Oct. 15, as early voting begins The McDowell County Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Marion Community Building. Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Each candidate answered questions about themselves, county projects, data centers and McDowell County's future. Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Recommended for you