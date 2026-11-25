Top Story Spotlight Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny Mike Conley Nov 25, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man has been charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny.kAm~? |@?52J[ }@G] h[ s6AFEJ r9C:D sG@C2< H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 E@@< 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 2 DE@=6? 492:?D2H C6>@G65 7C@> 2 AC@A6CEJ :? |2C:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77’D @77:46]k^AmkAm%96 G:4E:>[ H9@ 7:=65 E96 C6A@CE[ DE2E65 2 >2? 5C:G:?8 2 36:86 42C H:E9 2 D>2D965 H:?5D9:6=5 DE@AA65 2E E96:C C6D:56?46 2?5 C6>@G65 E96 wFDBG2C?2 cbd 7C@> 2 D965]k^AmkAmp? :?G6DE:82E:@? =65 D96C:77’D @77:46 56E64E:G6D E@ E96 C6D:56?46 @7 bf\J62C\@=5 y2>6D |2CG:? |4z:??6J @7 |2C:@? H96C6 E96 42C 56D4C:365 3J E96 G:4E:>[ 2?5 E96 492:?D2H[ H6C6 =@42E65]k^Am People are also reading… One area baseball player and one softball player just signed to play in SEC Old Fort dam removed from Catawba River, reconnecting 212 miles of aquatic habitat Data center debate draws crowd at packed McDowell Planning Board meeting The Parlor Car brings awarding-winning soups, local artisans and crafters to downtown Marion Marion City Council begins search for Doggett's replacement after accepting resignation The story behind the stories: Celebrating Lavender’s nearly three decades of service to McDowell Tech Sexton: Virginia is getting ready to sell recreational marijuana. What's NC going to do? Hometown Holly Days: Marion celebrates the magic of a hometown Christmas Alumni Spotlight: From Old Fort to Washington, D.C., Blaise Parker credits school for values in life Dubious buys raise alarm over local control of opioid cash McDowell commissioners hear concerns about data centers, get update on proposed rules As Thanksgiving approaches, YMCA works to ensure more WNC families have food Pet owners could pay more for veterinary care if merger goes through, NC attorney general warns Marion man charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, Car found abandoned along interstate Hometown Holiday Heroes: Marion restaurant, bookstore team up with customers to help those in need kAms6E64E:G6 vC2?E #@3:?D@? H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 492C865 |4z:??6J H:E9 76=@?J 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8[ 76=@?J =2C46?J 27E6C 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2?5 >:D56>62?@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 DE@=6? 8@@5D] w6 H2D :?:E:2==J 56?:65 3@?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am McKinney PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion man charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, Car found abandoned along interstate The victim told police she suspected the man took the car after doing detail and repair work. Suspected DirecTV impersonator prompts scam alert warning from McDowell sheriff's office The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is warning McDowell residents about a scam involving an impersonator from DirecTV. Marion man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's father at Old Fort Dollar General The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Feb. 9, 2025. The man also pleaded guilty to sex crimes involved a child. Cherryville man charged in McDowell County for larceny of $2,2000 Honda ATV The four-wheeler was reported stolen on Aug. 5, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. Watch Now: Related Video Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Recommended for you