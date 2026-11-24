Monday evening, the McDowell County Planning Board held its regular meeting for November, and the members were joined by an overflow crowd of people all wanting to hear and talk about the impact of a possible data center in McDowell.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Monday’s meeting was held in the former county commission boardroom in the County Services Building on East Court Street. The room was packed with people and almost all of them had an opinion on data centers.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The vast majority of the crowd seemed to be opposed to a data center being built in McDowell County.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
At least one resident spoke in favor of data centers in McDowell. This man talked about how this is a chance for economic development and McDowell should not pass this chance by.
Monday evening, the McDowell County Planning Board held its regular meeting for November, and the members were joined by an overflow crowd of people all wanting to hear and talk about the impact of a possible data center in McDowell.
Monday evening, the McDowell County Planning Board held its regular meeting for November, and the members were joined by an overflow crowd of people all wanting to hear and talk about the impact of a possible data center in McDowell.
Monday’s meeting was held in the former county commission boardroom in the County Services Building on East Court Street. The room was packed with people and almost all of them had an opinion on data centers.