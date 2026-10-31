Top Story Spotlight ELECTIONS 2026 All 17 precincts in McDowell to be open on Election Day; Early voting ends at 3 p.m. today Mike Conley Oct 31, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 A voter takes advantage of the early voting period and casts his ballot at the McDowell County Board of Elections office last week. FILE PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day and the polls at all 17 precincts will be open throughout the day so voters can cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.kAm%96 62C=J G@E:?8 A6C:@5 7@C E96 a_ae 6=64E:@?D DE2CE65 @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] `d[ 2?5 H:== 4@>6 E@ 2? 6?5 E@52JkDA2? 4=2DDlQAC:?E0EC:>Qm[ $2EFC52J[ ~4E] b`[k^DA2?m 2E b A]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 EH@ 62C=J G@E:?8 =@42E:@?D 96C6 :? |4s@H6==i E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D 2E acdg }]r] aae $@FE9 :? |2C:@? 2?5 E96 ~=5 u@CE s6A@E[ ad (] |2:? $E][ ~=5 u@CE] !6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 ?@E C68:DE6C65 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ >2J C68:DE6C 2?5 G@E6 5FC:?8 62C=J G@E:?8]k^Am kAmpD @7 c A]>] @? (65?6D52J[ ~4E] ag[ 2 E@E2= @7 f[fd_ A6@A=6 92G6 G@E65 62C=J :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 2E 3@E9 E96 |2C:@? 2?5 ~=5 u@CE =@42E:@?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? 7C@> t=64E:@?D s:C64E@C y2?6 s2=6 !C@ADE]k^Am People are also reading… Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing neighborhood in Old Fort. 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions This year, two candidates are seeking election to one of the Marion seats on the McDowell County Board of Education. They are Republican Marvi… McDowell County election officials report steady turnout for early voting “Our lines are moving quickly, and we have not experienced any issues. 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