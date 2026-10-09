Top Story Spotlight Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle Mike Conley Oct 9, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County man was arrested after law enforcement found a motorcycle that was reported stolen.kAm$2>>J {66 w6?D=6J yC][ be[ @7 }63@[ :D 492C865 H:E9 @?6 4@F?E @7 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ 56AFE:6D H6C6 42==65 E@ 2 }63@ C6D:56?46 @? pF8] ah 7@C 2 C6A@CE65 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm%96 42==6C D2:5 E96J H6C6 2H2J 7C@> E96:C 9@>6 7@C D6G6C2= 52JD] sFC:?8 E92E E:>6[ 2 `hgf *2>292 *$# d_ 2?5 2 `hfe *2>292 *+ g_ H6C6 E2<6? 7C@> E96 C6D:56?46[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause NC has changed math standards. Here’s what high school students will now take Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns kAm%96 42==6C 2=D@ C6A@CE65 E92E 2 |@F=EC:6 t586 EC2:= 42>6C2 2?5 <6JD E@ 2 q@342E >:?: D<:5 H6C6 DE@=6?]k^AmkAm%96 2CC6DE H2CC2?E D2:5 E96 *+ g_ >@E@C4J4=6 H2D 7@F?5 :? w6?D=6J’D A@DD6DD:@?]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77VD @77:46 5:5 ?@E D2J H92E =65 E96:C :?G6DE:82E:@? E@ w6?D=6J @C 6I24E=J H96C6 E96 >@E@C4J4=6 H2D 7@F?5] k^AmkAmw6?D=6J :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Hensley 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession After detaining Cook, Baliles searched him and found multiple items belonging to the victim, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Police say the 31-year-old man may have used the SnapChat social media forum to reach his minor victims, according to a news release from the … Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine. Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. Watch Now: Related Video Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia Recommended for you