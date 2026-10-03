Top Story Spotlight Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Mike Conley , s_johnson Oct 3, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County woman has been charged with stealing from her employer.kAmy2>:6 |2C:6 y@9?D@?[ ca[ @7 }63@[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J =2C46?J 3J 2? 6>A=@J66[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] k^AmkAm~? $6AE] `d[ 2 56AFEJ C6DA@?565 E@ 2 3FD:?6DD :? }63@ 27E6C E96 DE@C6 @H?6C C6A@CE65 2 E967E] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ E96 56AFEJ DA@<6 H:E9 E96 @H?6C[ H9@ DE2E65 2? 6>A=@J66 C6>@G65 2? 6?G6=@A6 4@?E2:?:?8 >@C6 E92? Sf__ :? 42D9 H:E9@FE A6C>:DD:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46]k^Am kAm%96 @H?6C :56?E:7:65 y@9?D@? 2D E96 6>A=@J66[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5] k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers kAmp7E6C s6E64E:G6 p52> qFC?6EE6 4@?5F4E65 7FCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ y@9?D@? H2D 2CC6DE65 @? %F6D52J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAmy@9?D@? H2D :DDF65 2 Sd[___ D64FC65 3@?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Jamie Johnson 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine. Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. Watch Now: Related Video Why Airplane Windows Have A Hidden Three-Pane Design Bipartisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Protect Kennedy Center From Demolition. Bipartisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Protect Kennedy Center From Demolition. When ChatGPT Starts Showing Ads Everywhere When ChatGPT Starts Showing Ads Everywhere Who is Christa Pike? Death row inmate survives botched execution Who is Christa Pike? Death row inmate survives botched execution Recommended for you