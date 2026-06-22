Featured Top Story Spotlight Centro Unido Latino Americano welcomes three new summer interns Mike Conley Jun 22, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Centro Unido Latino Americano announced the addition of three new summer interns.kAmr6?EC@ &?:5@ D2:5 E96 :?E6C?D C67=64E E96 @C82?:K2E:@?VD =@?8\E6C> G:D:@? @7 4C62E:?8 >62?:?87F= @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C J@F?8 A6@A=6 E@ 8C@H[ =625 2?5 D6CG6 E96:C 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> r6?EC@ &?:5@]k^AmkAm“pD 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C[ x 92G6 2=H2JD 6?G:D:@?65 r6?EC@ &?:5@ 2D 2? @C82?:K2E:@? 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Here’s what’s coming in July Boil water notice issued for Nebo water customers 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Centro Unido Latino Americano three new summer interns (from left) Sheyla Rodriguez Macario, Yasuri Yamilet Ibarra and Liam Chase. Centro Unido kAm%96 E9C66 ?6H :?E6C?D H:== 6249 DFAA@CE 5:776C6?E 2C62D @7 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?[ :?4=F5:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 962=E9 :?:E:2E:G6D[ 4F=EFC2= 2?5 2CED AC@8C2>>:?8[ 2?5 J@FE9 =6256CD9:A 56G6=@A>6?E] %9C@F89 92?5D\@? 6IA6C:6?46[ >6?E@CD9:A 2?5 5:C64E 4@>>F?:EJ 6?8286>6?E[ :?E6C?D H:== 82:? 2 566A6C F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 ?@?AC@7:E H@C< C@@E65 :? 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates The board voted unanimously to adopt the budget. McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing An average of 2,800 vehicles cross the bridge every day. Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door A brief standoff took place before he surrendered and was taken into custody. 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