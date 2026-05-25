Top Story Spotlight McDowell County’ Memorial Day service held Sunday at Historic Carson House Mike Conley May 25, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sunday, the 31st annual McDowell County Memorial Day service honored those who died in service. The special service was also a part of the county’s America 250 celebration. Alan Mainer, commander of American Legion Post 56, speaks at Sunday's McDowell County Memorial Day service. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm%96 |6>@C:2= s2J D6CG:46 H2D 96=5 :? E96 yF3:=66 pC3@C 2E w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6[ =@42E65 2E `g_d &]$] f_ (6DE :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAmp=2? |2:?6C[ 4@>>2?56C @7 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE de[ H2D E96 >2DE6C @7 46C6>@?:6D 2?5 H6=4@>65 2== E9@D6 H9@ 2EE6?565]k^Am The American Legion Post 58 Honor Guard gives a salute during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm“$:?46 E96 7@F?5:?8 @7 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ :E :D 6DE:>2E65 E92E ddg >:==:@? p>6C:42?D 2?5 :>>:8C2?ED 92G6 =:G65 :? E9:D 4@F?ECJ[” |2:?6C D2:5] “|@C6 E92? `]` >:==:@? @7 E96> 92G6 5:65 5676?5:?8 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D :? H2CD 2?5 4@>32E 24E:@?D D:?46 E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@?] %96J 6249 92G6 DE@C:6D E@ E6==] %96 4C@DD6D 2E }@C>2?5J] %96 8C2G6D 2E pC=:?8E@?] %96 72==6? 96C@6D H9@ C6DE :? A=246D F?<?@H?] (6 2C6 96C6 7@C E96>]”k^Am People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Students of the Week Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness South Caldwell baseball and softball are both going to the state championship next week Amy Stroud sang the National Anthem and a medley of the different songs associated with different branches of the military. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm“(6 2C6 96C6 7@C E96 a[bc` p>6C:42? D6CG:46 >6>36CD H9@ =@DE E96:C =:G6D 5FC:?8 E96 2EE24< @? !62C= w2C3@C gd J62CD 28@[” |2:?6C D2:5] “(6 2C6 96C6 7@C E96 b[`__ 4@>32E 562E9D 2?5 E9@FD2?5D >@C6 H9@ DF44F>365 E@ E96 6=6>6?ED 2E z@C62’D 7C@K6? r9@D:? #6D6CG@:C] (6 2C6 96C6 7@C E96 >@C6 E92? dg[___ H9@ =@DE E96:C =:G6D 5FC:?8 E96 ':6E?2> (2C] (6 2C6 96C6 7@C E9@D6 H9@ 23D@C365 E96 3=2DE @7 2 8C6?256 H9:=6 D2G:?8 E96:C 7C:6?5D[ E@ E9@D6 H9@ 5:65 C6D4F:?8 4C6H 7C@> 2 D:?<:?8 D9:A[ H6 E2<6 E9:D 52J E@ C67=64E @? @C5:?2CJ p>6C:42?D 6I9:3:E:?8 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ G2=@C]”k^Am David Norris speaks about his experiences in the U.S. Army at Sunday's Memorial Day Service. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAmx? 255:E:@?[ 96 D2:5 A6@A=6 >FDE C6>6>36C E96 72>:=:6D @7 E96 72==6?]k^Am kAm“%96C6 2C6 >2?J H2JD E@ 9@?@C E96 72==6?[” |2:?6C D2:5] “(9:=6 H6 42? DE:== 6?;@J C64C62E:@?2= 24E:G:E:6D @G6C |6>@C:2= s2J H66<6?5[ H6 E2<6 E9:D >@>6?E – E9:D DA64:2= >@>6?E – E@ C6>6>36C E96 AC:46 E92E H2D A2:5 7@C FD E@ 6?;@J @FC p>6C:42? 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AC:>2CJ 6=64E:@? 7@C 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J 7@C |4s@H6== 2?5 #FE96C7@C5 4@F?E:6D] }@CC:D D2:5 96 H2D :?DA:C65 E@ ;@:? E96 pC>J 27E6C E96 E6CC@C:DE 2EE24<D @? $6AE] ``[ a__`]k^Am Teresa Shadoin, executive director of Historic Carson House, speaks about the Revolutionary War history associated with the historic site and museum. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm}@CC:D H6?E E9C@F89 &]$] pC>J p:C3@C?6 $49@@= 2?5 3642>6 2 A2C2EC@@A6C] w6 H2D 56A=@J65 E@ xC2B 7@C 2 J62C 2D 2 >6>36C @7 $A64:2= ~A6C2E:@?D %2D< u@C46 – }@CE9] q6EH66? a__b 2?5 a_`h[ 96 H2D 56A=@J65 @C 2DD:8?65 E@ @G6CD62D @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 EC2:?:?8 2 E@E2= @7 D6G6? E:>6D] w6 H2D D6?E E@ xC2B[ r6?EC2= p>6C:42[ z@C62 2?5 @E96C A2CED @7 E96 |:55=6 t2DE 2?5 92D D6CG65 >@C6 E92? `e J62CD :? E96 pC>J]k^Am kAm$F?52J’D |6>@C:2= s2J D6CG:46 H2D 2=D@ A2CE @7 E96 =@42= p>6C:42 ad_ 46=63C2E:@?] %96 vC66?=66 r92AE6C @7 E96 s2F89E6CD @7 E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@? A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 |6>@C:2= s2J D6CG:46]k^Am At the conclusion of Sunday’s Memorial Day service, all the veterans who were present gathered for a photo. PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm“u@C ad_ J62CD[ >:==:@?D @7 @C5:?2CJ p>6C:42?D – D@>6 72>@FD ?2>6D E92E H6 <?@H 3FE >@DE @7 H9@> H6 5@?’E – 92G6 6I9:3:E65 E96 E@F89?6DD 2?5 DA:C:E E92E H2D DA2H?65 7C@> 2 C6G@=FE:@? E92E H2D 6IA64E65 E@ 72:=[” |2:?6C D2:5] “pD H6 92G6 D66? 2E !62C= w2C3@C 2?5 5FC:?8 E96 2EE24<D @7 h^``[ H6 >2J 86E <?@4<65 5@H? 3FE ?6G6C <?@4<65 @FE]”k^Am kAm%96 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE de w@?@C vF2C5 7:C65 2 E9C66\G@==6J C:7=6 D2=FE6 2?5 A=2J65 “%2AD]” s@F8 y@9?D@? 82G6 E96 36?65:4E:@?]k^AmkAm%6C6D2 $925@:?[ 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6[ E2=<65 23@FE E96 #6G@=FE:@?2CJ (2C 9:DE@CJ 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 E96 9:DE@C:4 D:E6 2?5 >FD6F>] r@=] y@9? r2CD@?[ H9@ 3F:=E E96 A=2?E2E:@?[ H2D 2 G6E6C2? @7 E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@?] p?@E96C 423:? @? E96 AC@A6CEJ H2D @C:8:?2==J 3F:=E 3J 2 #6G@=FE:@?2CJ (2C G6E6C2?]k^Am kAmpE E96 4@?4=FD:@?[ 2== E96 G6E6C2?D H9@ H6C6 AC6D6?E 82E96C65 E@ 36 C64@8?:K65]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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